Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott may be one of, if not, the best hitter in the state of Iowa, but she won’t tell you that.
“I mean yeah, it’s cool to have that [said about me], but I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates,” Isabelle said. “I’d rather have a team that could play in the state championship with me being the worst hitter in the state. I’d rather have all team success than just individual. Having those honors is nice, but at the end of the day, if the team is doing well and having fun, that’s really all that matters.”
The 6’1” outside hitter was the 2022 state leader for all classes in kills with 677, 33 more than North Iowa Cedar League rival, Kayla Knowles from Denver.
Isabelle led the Cougars to the 2A state tournament this year where they lost to eventual champion, Western Christian in four sets, with two of them going to extra points. The loss and the Wolfpack’s eventual win over Dike-New Hartford was an eye opener for not only Isabelle, but the entire team. It has also given them the confidence that anyone can do it.
“After seeing Western Christian take Dike[-New Hartford] down in five last year, it was like ‘Dang, anyone can do it,’” Isabelle said. “Especially since we actually played with Western Christian and not just, ‘Oh, hey we made it to state, like have fun.’ Playing with them was really eye-opening, especially for us juniors because we are all back and it’s nice and it’s exciting to know that we can play with teams like that because it is a confidence boost.”
While the Cougars did lose two key pieces, libero Alivia Lange and setter Payten Seehase, the rest of the roster is back for this upcoming season and Isabelle is ready to hit the court this week at their scrimmage at Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday.
“I’m really excited to get out there again and compete with everyone,” Isabelle said. “We did lose two really great players, but we return a lot of people. I’m just excited and I’m looking forward to it.”
Isabelle has been committed to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa since July of 2022, the summer before her junior year. During the summers, she plays club volleyball with another UNI commit and top NICL player, D-NH’s Jaydn Petersen.
“I’m really looking forward to playing with Jaydn even more in the future,” Isabelle said. “She’s one of the hardest workers that I know so we just feed off of one another and she’s just a great teammate. I’m for sure looking forward to four more years of her being my teammate.”
The first couple weeks of practice during any season is usually a grind for the athletes because they aren’t playing anybody but each other. Thursday’s scrimmage is an opportunity for Isabelle and the Cougars to test their new skills against other players that they don’t see every day at practice.
“It’ll be nice to play against other teams besides ourselves,” Isabelle said. “We keep telling ourselves that it’s just a scrimmage, we need to learn what needs to be worked on, what we are doing well. I’m just excited to play against different people and compete again.”
A mixture of factors including playing since she was young and playing year-round has culminated in Isabelle having a love for volleyball that makes her want to get better each and every day that she steps out onto the court.
“I’ve just been playing for such a long time,” Isabelle said. “I also play it year-round so it’s my main focus really. I just love the sport, I love my teammates and coaches. It’s just something that I find enjoyable. I think a lot of people get caught up in it, but it boils down to just having fun at what I love.”