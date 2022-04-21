In 1860, pioneer Chauncey Carpenter arrived in what is now Sumner and settled there.
In 1872, the town of Sumner was officially founded.
And in July 2022, 150 years later, Sumner will celebrate its “Sasquatch-centennial.”
Actually, Sumner is marking its sesquicentennial, but, playing on the similarity between “sesqui-” and “Sasquatch,” event organizers have added an unofficial Bigfoot mascot for the 150th anniversary.
On the special commemorative coin created for the occasion, a Sasquatch strides next to a cornfield. And there have been local Sasquatch sightings this year.
Sumner Deputy City Clerk Elaine Davis, who is on the sesquicentennial committee, explained, “We have a gentleman who, if we have a fish fry or something, he’ll show up in a Sasquatch costume.”
It’s all to have a little fun and bring extra attention to the multi-day extravaganza, running July 14-17.
Festivities start Thursday night, July 14, with a pool party, games and a family swim at the Aquatic Center. “That’s always a good turnout,” Davis said.
At dusk, the Parade of Lights starts, where anywhere from 10 to 20 fire trucks will drive the parade route two times—first with lights but no sirens, and second time with lights AND sirens.
Friday night, July 15, is intended to be “lawn chair night at the park,” according to Davis. Entertainment includes a Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m., Opening Ceremonies at 6 p.m., and the New Horizons Band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all at Cub Park.
Also Friday night, Miss Sumner, Little Miss Sumner and Little Mister Sumner will be crowned. As part of the 150th celebration, previous Sumner royalty will be recognized during the ceremony.
Saturday, July 16, starts with a parade at 10 a.m. and then games and events 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Look for Bingo, Family Feud, an FFA-organized petting zoo, sand volleyball and a kickball tournament. Registration forms are available on the event’s Facebook page, “Sumner Sesquicentennial.”
Saturday evening will feature live music from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., again in Cub Park, with a break for fireworks at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 17, offers a community breakfast at the American Legion Hall 8-11 a.m., then a community church service at Cub Park at 11 a.m. A car show follows at the high school starting at noon.
Another event will run concurrently with the sesquicentennial festivities, as the town welcomes the Vietnam War “Moving Wall” to City Park July 14-18. The Moving Wall is a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Vietnam veterans who served anytime 1959-1975 are encouraged to join in the sesquicentennial parade by meeting in City Park 8-9 a.m. July 16, where they will be transported on trucks to ride in the parade.
Although it has not been announced, it would not be surprising if a Sasquatch shows up in the parade, as well.
A city’s sesquicentennial, by definition, comes around only once, and the committee wants to get everything right.
“We’re anxious to see how everything goes,” Davis said. “We usually have a pretty big turnout for Sumner Days,” but they hope that the special occasion will bring an even larger crowd.