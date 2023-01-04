If one of your New Year’s resolutions was “Get outside more,” you missed an opportunity to do just that on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CrawDaddy Outdoors organized a free afternoon of watersport, paddling in kayaks and canoes on a short open stretch of the Shell Rock River on New Year’s Day.
Not to worry, there’s next New Year’s Day, and hundreds of paddle sport days remain in this year and many places to discover.
Thirty-one years ago, friends Darrin Siefken and Kip Ladage loaded their boats and got out on the water to celebrate New Year’s Day. When CrawDaddy Outdoors opened on Waverly's main street in 2007 others were invited to join, and the event grew.
The Annual New Year’s Day Float was covered in Iowa Outdoors magazine for the 25th anniversary of the trip. Location varies, depending on where there is open water. Yearly participation ranges from 3 to 75 and seems weather-dependent.
Compared to last week’s blizzard and sub-zero temperatures, New Year’s Day 2023 was calm with a high of 38-degrees. Bright sunshine bounced off water, ice, and snowbanks. A short stretch of river below the dam in Shell Rock was officially open for over 50 participants dressed appropriately for the day.
As an experienced outfitter, CrawDaddy Outdoors owner Darrin Siefken knows that cold water and cold temperatures can be a deadly mix. Most “out of boat” experiences occur when paddlers get into or out of their boats.
“There are always concerns with people falling in and getting wet," explained Siefken. "That is why we help everyone get in and out to keep those chances at bay. We also bring extra clothes if someone were to fall in. We are also not paddling long distances. People are only a short distance from help.”
“This was our first time at Shell Rock, which ended up being a great spot,” added Siefken. There was ample parking space and good access from Jeffrey Rasmussen Memorial Park. Paddlers remained within sight distance of the landing.
After a short stint on the river, smiles and fellowship continued as friends old and new lingered over hot cocoa and cider prepared by Janeen Siefken. Bright sunshine faded to a winter sky as the afternoon passed and participants headed home.
Paddlefest 2023, a day-long event held at Wartburg College this Saturday, Jan. 7 is hosted by CrawDaddy Outdoors and Vern Fish. It will provide inspiration and information for getting outside and making connections with other outdoor enthusiasts. Topics and registration can be found online at: info@crawdaddyoutdoors.com
Keynote Speaker Dave Hillman will tell of his experience on the water from Three Forks Montana to the Gulf of Mexico. Fifteen other sessions feature information on canoeing the Maquoketa Rivers, Iowa’s First Whitewater Park in Charles City, exhibits, and more.