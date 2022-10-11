Bremer County Supervisor Timothy Neil has become the first Bremer Certified Iowa County Supervisor. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored its first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on August 25 that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.
Tim was 2nd District Bremer County Supervisor for 12 years and is now running for District 3 due to the changing of districts.
He is currently President of the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, Vice Chair of the Northern Iowa Response Group, Chair of the Bremer — Waverly Law board, Chair of the Emergency Management Committee. Tim also sits on the standing committee for the National Association of Counties and on the Iowa Association of County Board of Directors.
If elected to another term Tim would like to continue developing 240th St as a main corridor to connect Waverly to Shell Rock to minimize local traffic off Highway 3 as a safe alternative, help put the EMS (Emergency Medical Services) back on track with declaring it an essential service in Bremer County,
Tim wants to continue road construction and bridge replacement plus support business and residential growth in Bremer County to increase the tax base.
Timothy and his wife Renee have been married for 44 years on Sept. 30. They have one son, Brandon, daughter-in-law Katelyn and two grandsons. Tim’s favorite pastimes are camping, dutch oven cooking and smoking meats.
The Certified Iowa County Supervisor program was created and is administered by county supervisors for county supervisors to create a culture of Iowa county supervisor leadership development through a well-rounded continuing education program with the overall goal of bettering county government in Iowa through education. Certification requires a two-year commitment and a total of 30 total credit hours.
“I am extremely proud of the commitment that was made by the graduates of this program. They have put in a lot of time, energy, and effort on behalf of their constituents to become better public servants through education,” said Mark Campbell of Webster County and ISAC’S 1st Vice President and Certified Iowa County Supervisor. “Certified Iowa County Supervisors are educated leaders!”
County supervisors in Iowa are elected to a four-year term by a vote of the public and serve as a member of a three or five-person board of supervisors. The board of supervisors is the governing body of county government. A county supervisor’s duty is to “protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort, and convenience of its residents.”