Tim certificate

Bremer County Supervisor Tim Neil is now a Certified Iowa County Supervisor, having graduated from a statewide Continuing Education program on Aug. 25.

 Courtesy photo

Bremer County Supervisor Timothy Neil has become the first Bremer Certified Iowa County Supervisor. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored its first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on August 25 that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.

Tim was 2nd District Bremer County Supervisor for 12 years and is now running for District 3 due to the changing of districts.