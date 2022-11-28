Kristina Paradise

Kristina Paradise, a project manager representing Snyder & Associates in Fort Dodge, presented before the board on Monday.

Bremer County Supervisors are seeking to hire an engineering firm to act as a county inspector if a proposed CO2 pipeline gets a greenlight from the Iowa Utilities Board.

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is proposing to build a pipeline system called the Heartland Greenway Project, which would go through Bremer County.