Bremer County Supervisors are seeking to hire an engineering firm to act as a county inspector if a proposed CO2 pipeline gets a greenlight from the Iowa Utilities Board.
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is proposing to build a pipeline system called the Heartland Greenway Project, which would go through Bremer County.
On Monday, the board heard a presentation from a project manager who represents Snyder & Associates, an engineering firm, with offices in Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids and Ankeny.
Kristina Paradise said her company is well positioned to do the job as it has the expertise and the resources to represent the county in its duty to the residents.
She reviewed the Iowa code that spells out the responsibilities of the county inspector and answered questions from the supervisors.
Last week the board heard from another engineering firm, ISG, also vying to provide inspection services.
“Once the pipeline starts, as long as they are here, there will be someone from Snyder & Associates,” Paradise told the board.
She said she expects the work to be “a big spread” and require the services of three shifts of staff members who will be overseeing the process.
Paradise noted that she will get daily reports from her staff on the ground and then will inform the supervisors accordingly. She said the goal would be to document what is going on and if an irregularity is spotted, to talk to the superintendent on site. If the issue remains unaddressed, then the supervisors will hear about it and have the proper documentation to take further steps.
“CO2 is a gas and it will be compressed into a liquid and if there is a leak, it could be very hazardous,” she said.
Paradise said that her company would hold a town hall meeting with landowners as a way of informing them about the process and emphasize the fact that the inspectors work for the county, not for the pipeline.
“I will donate my time,” she said of the town hall. “You are there to be there for the landowners. They can call us at any time.”
The supervisors asked what would happen in cases where a dip is formed after the job is finished in cases where the pipeline company bores under a road.
They advised Landon Moore, the county engineer, to add language in an ordinance that is being drafted to address this scenario.
There will be a public hearing of the proposed ordinance at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Waverly Civic Center.
The Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding the hearing and commission members say they expect to hear feedback from the public. (Read more about the draft ordinance in Thursday’s paper).