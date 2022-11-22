making the pitch

Three representatives from ISG, a design, engineering and environmental solutions multi-disciplinary firm, addressed the board of supervisors on Monday. The board plans to hire an outside company to conduct inspections on their behalf if a proposed carbon capture project by Navigator moves forward. Pictured here, from left, are: Landon Cleary, a civil engineer, Tiffany Kruizenga, a pipeline office administrator, and Lane Peters, a project executive and a professional engineer.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

If a proposed CO2 pipeline gets a green light to start construction by the Iowa Utilities Board, Bremer County will be responsible for inspecting the work for compliance with the law.

As the county does not have the resources to absorb such a vast and time-consuming task, which requires specialized knowledge, supervisors are mulling hiring a company to provide these services.