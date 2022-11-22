If a proposed CO2 pipeline gets a green light to start construction by the Iowa Utilities Board, Bremer County will be responsible for inspecting the work for compliance with the law.
As the county does not have the resources to absorb such a vast and time-consuming task, which requires specialized knowledge, supervisors are mulling hiring a company to provide these services.
ISG, a company with experience in inspections in the Dakota Access Pipeline Project, pitched its expertise to the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Monday. ISG hopes to sign an agreement to carry out the duty of county inspections for the proposed carbon capture pipeline of Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, a section of which is planned to go through Bremer County.
The overall project, called the Heartland Greenway Project, is expected to go through parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, according to company documents.
The supervisors heard from three members of ISG, a multidisciplinary firm providing expertise in design, engineering and environmental solutions, headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota, with offices in Des Moines, Storm Lake and Waterloo, among others.
Company representatives Landon Cleary, a civil engineer, Lane Peters, a project executive and a professional engineer, and Tiffany Kruizenga, a pipeline office administrator, answered questions from the board regarding their practices, making the case why the board should consider hiring their company to inspect the work.
Kruizenga, who addressed the board, said that so far 13 Iowa counties, including Fayette County, have signed letters of intent rather than binding contracts as the specific timeline of the proposed project is still in flux.
According to Navigator’s plans, the construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.
Iowa code requires county inspection at “any” pipeline construction project in the county.
“A licensed professional engineer familiar with the standards adopted under this section and registered under chapter 542B shall be responsible for the inspection,” the code, 479B20, reads. “A county board of supervisors may contract for the services of a licensed professional engineer for the purposes of the inspection.”
Kruizenga said that ISG hires experienced inspectors and while not all of them are engineers, all have tested knowledge and on-site expertise.
“These projects will require multiple inspectors, as well as working six to seven days a week,” she said.
She emphasized that the inspectors are individuals who are fully dedicated to the project at hand. The exact number would be determined when the Navigator spells out exactly how they would do the construction, Kruizenga added.
Kruizenga assured the supervisors that inspectors will be accessible to landowners and other members of the public to answer questions on the ground.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt asked what would happen if a landowner disagrees with the inspector’s conclusion.
“When a landowner is watching, he may feel there is a clear violation, but the inspector feels it’s ok,” Hildebrandt said, describing a hypothetical but plausible scenario.
Kruizenga said that in such cases, the chief inspector is called and then, a licensed engineer may also be brought in, until the issue is resolved.
She said that in the Dakota Access Pipeline Project, the chief inspector handled a lot of complaints.
“Helping the owners understand is huge,” she said. “Having that understanding.”
Kruizenga said that the ISG inspectors will monitor for the compliance of the construction processes on agricultural land with the following in mind: Iowa code, Navigator’s mitigation plan, which has to be approved by the Iowa Utilities Board, and special landowner agreements.
County inspectors will oversee staking of the right of way; topsoil and subsoil segregation; drain tile repairs; decompaction and final restoration as well as other activities as per code.
She added that the inspectors will do daily reports.
Hildebrandt worried if the inspectors would be accessible when needed by the public.
“You will not have a problem getting a hold of someone,” Kruizenga said, noting that there will be field inspectors, a chief inspector, engineers and other resources that can be reached.
Kruizenga said hiring ISG would not come at a cost to taxpayers, as they invoice the county, which in turn will invoice Navigator.
“There’s too many unknowns at this point,” she told Waverly Newspapers on Tuesday, when asked about an approximate cost.
“It’s too soon to put any type of dollar amount.”
During the board presentation, supervisors asked questions, but a comment by Hildebrandt summed up best where the supervisors find themselves with so many moving parts, including the outcome of pending court challenges between CO2 pipeline companies in Iowa and other counties.
“There are so many ifs,” Hildebrandt said. “If I were to build a house, I wouldn’t go into it with so many ifs.”