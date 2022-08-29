The Bremer County Board of Supervisors will be looking to work with the Planning & Zoning Board to draft an ordinance intended to articulate protections for landowners and safety guidelines in view of a proposed CO2 pipeline expected to through the county, the supervisors decided Monday.
The pipeline project, proposed by Navigator Heartland Greenway, is expected to “materially reduce participants’ carbon footprint and further the global goal of carbon neutrality,” according to a July 18 letter the company sent to the county supervisors.
The pipeline is planned to run through parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Its expected outcome is to capture from ethanol plants and store up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year, which is estimated to equate to the emissions from 3.2 million vehicles annually.
On Aug. 23, an informational meeting hosted by the Iowa Utilities Board took place at the Centre in Waverly to address the rights of Bremer County landowners, allow the company to overview the project and have members of the audience ask and receive some answers to their questions.
Prior to that meeting, the supervisors had filed an objection with the Iowa Utilities Board, citing eminent domain and safety as some of their concerns, among others.
On Monday, the supervisors asked Lindsey Lambert, the county’s Building, Zoning & Sanitarian administrator, to draft an ordinance, in collaboration with her colleagues, which they would subsequently review.
The purpose of the ordinance, the board explained, was to protect the rights of the landowners, as well as address safety concerns regarding easements, yet not infringe on the right of the pipeline company to conduct its business.
Prior to Monday’s discussion, Lambert had been asked to review the existing ordinances in order to determine whether a text addressing the board’s concerns is already on the books.
Lambert included that there is no specific ordinance in that regard but added that the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update (CLUPU) has a relevant paragraph.
Lambert read a portion of the paragraph into the record.
“A Comprehensive Plan seeks to promote cost-effective, efficient, logical growth in a county,” she said, reading from a longer paragraph she had highlighted. “It should manage growth by balancing the good of the county and the rights of the private property owner, rather than encourage growth that is left unchecked or stifle growth through unnecessary regulations and procedures.”
After reading the paragraph, she added:
“As far as pipelines go, we don’t have a lot of ordinances,” she said. “We have fertilizer storage ordinances, but a pipeline is not storing, it’s transporting, so we don’t currently have those.”
Dewey Hildebrandt, the chair, asked Lambert if Planning & Zoning would be willing to work with the supervisors to craft a “common sense” ordinance that protects landowners.
Later on, Hildebrandt noted that even though the rights of landowners may be federally protected, it would still be appropriate for the board to spell them out in a local ordinance.
“Even if it’s regulated by federal, we can adopt the federal regulations so that we can guarantee our citizens that same right and standards,” he said.
The discussion then briefly turned to drainage districts and noted that even though the projected carbon pipeline may not go through drainage districts along its Iowa route in some spots, the drainage pipes do go outside the drainage districts in some cases.
“Iowa is more tiled than other states,” Bremer County auditor Shelley Wolf said.
The meeting was attended by Ryan Keller, of CR3connect, a Des-Moines-based public affairs consulting group representing Navigator.
Hildebrandt earlier had asked Lambert to review an ordinance adopted by Shelby County, which was drafted with the help of an attorney, and call the board in that county with further questions.
“It may make sense for us rather than reinvent the wheel,” Hildebrandt said of using the Shelby County ordinance as a model.