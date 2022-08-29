Supervisors talk pipeline ordinance

During Monday’s meeting, Lindsey Lambert, the Bremer County Building, Zoning & Sanitarian administrator, said the county does not have an ordinance on the books addressing the concerns of the board of supervisors regarding the rights of property owners and safety in view of a proposed carbon pipeline. The project, called Heartland Greenway Project, led by a company called Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, is expected to go through parts of Iowa.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors will be looking to work with the Planning & Zoning Board to draft an ordinance intended to articulate protections for landowners and safety guidelines in view of a proposed CO2 pipeline expected to through the county, the supervisors decided Monday.

The pipeline project, proposed by Navigator Heartland Greenway, is expected to “materially reduce participants’ carbon footprint and further the global goal of carbon neutrality,” according to a July 18 letter the company sent to the county supervisors.