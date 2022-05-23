The speed limit on two dirt roads in Bremer County, near the Denver quarry, has been changed.
Bremer County Supervisors on Monday approved a recommendation from the county engineer and the Iowa DOT to reduce speed on Hilton Avenue from 55 mph to 45 mph from 250th south up to 260th.
Additionally, about a mile-long stretch of 250th will also be reduced to 45 mph.
The speed on 260th will remain the same.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt said that the speed with which trucks travel the dirt road going back and forth to the nearby quarry had been a problem and the speed reduction is one way to allay those concerns.
County Engineer Landon Moore said it would take eight signs to mark the new speeds and those will be ordered and installed in short order.
Hildebrandt asked if the owners of the Denver quarry, BMC Aggregates, L.C. might be open to a partnership with the county for the roads to be covered with asphalt to help mitigate the dust, among other things.
“It makes sense from a safety standpoint and it makes sense from a quality of life standpoint,” Hildebrandt said.