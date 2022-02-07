The Bremer County Board of Supervisors rejected, on Monday afternoon, the first redistricting map created by the Legislative Services Agency, citing concerns of geographic imbalance.
Had the redistricting map been approved in its first draft as presented, the newly created District 3 would have been much bigger in territory, raising concerns among the current supervisors that issues such as county roads and the speed of their response to public feedback, may not be as immediate and as efficient as the constituents had come to expect under the current districts.
The rejected first draft, however, is balanced for population. The “ideal” population represented by a supervisor in Bremer County, which has a population of 24,988, is 8,329, according to the Jan. 19 letter sent to the board by the Legislative Services Agency.
Had the rejected draft been accepted in its current form, it would have put two of the current supervisors in the newly drawn District 3, and would have created an open seat in the newly created District 2.
Currently, Dewey Hildbrandt represents the present District 3, and Tim Neil District 2.
“Whoever the victor is in that — whether it’s you or myself, we know the closer the government is to the people, the greater the expectation is that you are going to do something, they want a response within the hour if possible, so the larger district is a concern,” Hildebrandt said.
The rejection, along with the rationale, would be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, said Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf. She added that the board is likely to hear back in fairly short order.
During the afternoon discussion, Scott LaRue, Geographic Information System director for Bremer County and the chair of the Temporary Redistricting Committee, a body comprised of him, Republican John Baber and Democrat John Scheibel, said that even if some precincts are moved into a different district, the issue of geography would be hard to address as the focus of the law is population equity, which is hard to achieve in thinly populated rural areas.
The new redistricting will take effect on Jan. 3, 2023.
So candidates for supervisor seats would have to run in the June primary in order to take office in 2023 and start a new four-year term.
Both Hildebrandt and Neil are in their third terms. Because of the way those are staggered, under the current map, Neil’s expires at the end of this year, and Hildebrandt has two years and 11 months on his clock. The new redistricting, had it been approved, would have wiped out abruptly Hildebrandt’s time and puts the two incumbents wishing to run for this office at the same starting line.
Hildebrandt told Waverly Newspapers he plans to run to represent the newly formed District 3.
Neil said he was torn because if he had run, under the rejected draft, he would have to either face Hildebrandt or move 2 miles south to establish residence in the newly created District 2, a challenge no doubt because he has resided in his current location since 1967.
“I love my job, I love representing the people,” he told Waverly Newspapers earlier in the morning, after a public hearing on the issue.
That hearing, conducted in the first-floor meeting room at the courthouse, which is reserved for occasions where a larger crowd is expected, was attended by the supervisor, some area residents, including Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, and Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner, who answered questions from the supervisors as well as from the audience.
Scheduled for half an hour, the hearing took about 17 minutes.
The new precincts in the county were established on Dec. 20, and went into effect on Jan. 15. The re-precincting resulted in 14 rather than 13 precincts, because Iowa House Districts 57 and 58 run through the county, which affected where the precinct boundaries were drawn.
According to the LSA document, the proposed District 1 now encompasses four of the five Waverly wards, and includes precincts 10, 11, 12, and 14. District 2 includes precincts 5, 6, 7, 8, and 13. District 3 includes precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 9.
Iowa Code section 49.3 establishes five requirements about the drawing of the district having to do with an equitable number of residents, contiguous territory and the practicability of the boundaries. It also says that cities should be represented by the same supervisor, unless population numbers require it. The law specifically notes that the current addresses of the incumbent supervisors cannot be considered when drawing the boundaries.
Supervisor Ken Kammeyer is not affected by the change as he remains a resident in his district, which is Waverly.
“I am sure this is just as frustrating for the other supervisors around the state,” Hildebrandt said.