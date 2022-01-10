The Bremer County Supervisors struck down an item from the agenda on Monday, which was listed as “review/ act on Bremer County’s Vaccination, Testing and Face Covering Policy.”
A federal rule that would have mandated businesses with over 100 employees to require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing was supposed to go into effect Monday, and it would have affected the county.
Guided by legal developments nationally and in Iowa, as well as by the county’s legal counsel, the supervisors did not act on the item.
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court held a special hearing to determine whether to allow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ and Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine mandates to go into effect on Jan. 10, while appeals are pending before the courts on the authority of the administration to impose an emergency vaccine rule.
Iowa is among 27 states, along with Ohio, Tennessee, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, New Hampshire, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana, as well as the National Federation of Independent Business, that are challenging the mandate.
Also on Friday, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts said that the Iowa Division of Labor, the agency tasked with enforcing workplace safety standards, after reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, determined not to follow the federal mandate.
“Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary (to follow the vaccine mandate) because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change,” Roberts wrote.
In a statement posted on the governor’s website, which also included Roberts’, Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the commissioner’s decision.
“We are going to continue to protect the freedoms and liberties of Iowans,” Reynolds’ statement reads. “The Biden Administration continues to ignore the constitutional rights afforded to all Americans, which our country was built on. Instead, they’d rather dictate health care decisions and eliminate personal choice, causing our businesses and employees to suffer and exacerbating our workforce shortage.”
In a brief discussion in the supervisors’ chambers on Monday, Auditor Shelley Wolf said that attorneys for the county had also advised that the supervisors pause any action until further notice.
On Jan. 3, Barbara Meeker, the county’s HR manager, and Kelsie Wehling, a nurse with Public Health, presented a draft Vaccination, Testing and Face Covering Policy to the board, according to board minutes. Supervisor Ken Kammeyer, who represents Waverly, moved to table the item until Jan. 10.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, who is the board’s chair this year, said that the county has “pretty happy employees,” and department heads have been “dreading” losing some of them if the mandate to vaccinate or submit to regular testing were to be implemented.
“I am confident we would’ve lost a fair number of employees,” he said.
A former sheriff himself, Hildebrandt said that his successor, current Sheriff Dan Pickett, had worried about losing an excellent employee with firmly held religious beliefs had the mandate gone into effect.
Making references to the governor’s response and the commissioner’s decision, the supervisors agreed waiting until the courts decide on the matter is the best policy.
“We have to follow what we have to follow,” said Tim Neil, who represents District 2.
Hildebrandt, the former sheriff, added that the mandate imposes undue demands on employers and employees.
“It’s an employees’ world out there,” he said, referring to the current labor shortages, and multiple incentives offered by employers to recruit workers.
Regarding the agenda item, he added:
“It’s done until further action is necessary,” Hildebrandt said.