supervisors meeting pipeline ordinance

Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil voted to enlist the help of a Des Moines attorney to help with the drafting of a local ordinance that would address easement issues, among other things, in Bremer County in reference to hazardous liquids pipelines.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

Bremer County Supervisors voted on Monday to hire a Des Moines attorney to guide the county in its efforts to craft an ordinance regarding local guidelines for hazardous liquids pipeline routing.

The goal of the ordinance, the board had said in previous meetings, is to “protect the residents of Bremer County” and to ensure the safety of the community, given a proposed carbon capture pipeline by Navigator Ventures, LLC.