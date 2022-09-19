Bremer County Supervisors voted on Monday to hire a Des Moines attorney to guide the county in its efforts to craft an ordinance regarding local guidelines for hazardous liquids pipeline routing.
The goal of the ordinance, the board had said in previous meetings, is to “protect the residents of Bremer County” and to ensure the safety of the community, given a proposed carbon capture pipeline by Navigator Ventures, LLC.
Navigator plans to build a “large-scale carbon capture pipeline system” called the Heartland Greenway Project. The goal of the project is to “capture carbon dioxide emission from local facilities before those emissions reach the atmosphere and transport the CO2 safely via pipeline to a permanent and secure underground site in Illinois,” according to a letter the company sent to county officials dated on July 18.
The supervisors had filed an objection with the Iowa Utilities Board, the entity that has primary jurisdiction over hazardous liquids pipeline routing in the state, based on issues of eminent domain and safety, among others.
The IUB does not have safety jurisdiction over hazardous liquids pipelines. That authority belongs to the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA). The company proposing the pipeline must obtain a permit from the IUB under Iowa Code chapter 47.9B Hazardous Pipelines and Storage Facilities.
At the local level, the county supervisors took a step to craft a local ordinance that specifically addresses hazardous liquids pipelines. Hazardous liquids include crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, anhydrous ammonia, liquid fertilizers, liquefied carbon dioxide, alcohols, and coal slurries, according to a July 2020 document by the IUB called Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Permit Process.
On Monday, during the brief discussion in chambers at the Bremer County Courthouse, the supervisors asked Lindsey Lambert, the county Building, Zoning and Sanitation administrator, about the progress of the draft ordinance. She said she had consulted with Shelby County, whose ordinance was prepared by the same attorney, Tim Whipple of Ahlers & Cooner, P.C.
Lambert said on Tuesday evening, the county P&Z board plans to review a draft similar to the one in Shelby County, which specifically addresses hazardous liquids pipelines in reference to Bremer County.
She later told Waverly Newspapers that she will work with the attorney to ensure that the Bremer County ordinance is consistent with the county’s land use plan and with legal standards.
If the P&Z board were to approve the ordinance, it would be placed before the supervisors for their meeting next Monday, Sept. 26, Lambert added.
Lambert told the supervisors that the attorney will represent the county should any issues arise after the ordinance is adopted.
Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil, who are both running for the open seat in District 3, created after the recent redistricting, voted unanimously to approve the hiring of the attorney.
Neil, who is running as an independent, moved to retain the legal services. Hildebrandt, who is the Republican nominee, and is currently representing the old District 3, seconded the motion. Ken Kammeyer, who represents District 1, was not present due to a meeting he had to attend as a supervisor.
The Monday board meeting was attended by one community member whose property is near the proposed road, Corey Cerwinske, the Republican nominee for supervisor for District 2, as well as a representative of Navigator.
No one addressed the board.
Speaking to Waverly Newspapers afterwards, Hildebrandt said that adding a hazardous liquids pipeline ordinance in Bremer County is a good approach.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Hildebrandt said. “There are some specifics that need to be coordinated between our land use plan and our ordinance.”
Hildebrandt explained that setbacks are one such area where the new ordinance would focus.
He said the board should wait until P&Z and the attorney do their work before looking at the specific text. He added the county has a “fairly robust ordinance,” but not one that is applicable to pipelines carrying hazardous liquids.
Neil, the current District 2 supervisor, also spoke to Waverly Newspapers after the meeting. He said he receives emails from worried residents weekly, mostly in regards to safety and and the impact the proposed pipeline would have on the land, especially where owners have been living for generations.
“We’re working with all the other 98 counties in the state to see about eminent domain, to see what we can do to get things stopped, but if we can’t, you have to have a plan B,” he said. “We are working on getting the ordinances and all that stuff in place to protect their land and as much as we can, to make sure they preserve the land to the very best ability. If it’s going to happen any way, you don’t want to be caught off guard.”
Cerwinske, the supervisor candidate, said the current board is doing what they can to safeguard the residents and address their concerns.
“They are doing an adequate job given the powers they have,” he said. “I think our supervisors are unified against the pipeline project. I feel they have the citizens’ best interest at heart, but I don’t know if we are being aggressive enough.”