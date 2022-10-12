The Bremer County Board of Supervisors have issued a statement regarding the renewal of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). The renewal of the one cent LOST will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
“We want you to know that this is not a property tax increase, that this is a local option sales tax paid at the time of purchase and that in most cases, as a rural citizen you will continue to pay the tax regardless of passing our Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), but if not passed, you as a rural resident will not receive any of the benefit in the rural area,” they said in a statement.
For the past 20 years LOST funds have paid for the Bremer County Jail/Law Enforcement Center as well as road projects in the rural areas. Some of the projects listed in the press release include $1,321,000 spent on 164,750 tons of gravel placed on gravel roads in the rural road system.
Further, $6,199,000 has been spent on several rural road projects that include, Reed Avenue grading and paving, V-14 road paving, C-55 Paving and sealcoat project several bridge deck and full bridge projects as well as patching and other general road maintenance projects. A complete list of road projects is available online at www.co.bremer.ia.us under “Latest News” as well as some photos of the completed projects funded by LOST.
“We are asking for you to vote yes to renew this Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and it is our intent to continue to prioritize our rural road system with much of the revenue received,” the statement said. “We also learned during the recent pandemic that our Bremer County Courthouse needs updating, improvements and enlarging that we will make with monies from Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) rather than doing a property tax referendum to finance them.
“Finally, we want to make you aware that the use of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) keeps property tax lower as we are less likely to have to levy property tax for projects, like roads, the jail and the courthouse expansion/renovation. We ask you to vote yes for Public Measure BW on your upcoming ballot.”