Gravel Road

Over the past 20 years of the current Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) your dollars have paid for the Bremer County Jail/Law Enforcement Center as well as many road projects in the rural areas. Some of these projects include $1,321,000 spent on 164,750 tons of gravel placed on gravel roads in the rural road system.

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors have issued a statement regarding the renewal of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). The renewal of the one cent LOST will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

“We want you to know that this is not a property tax increase, that this is a local option sales tax paid at the time of purchase and that in most cases, as a rural citizen you will continue to pay the tax regardless of passing our Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), but if not passed, you as a rural resident will not receive any of the benefit in the rural area,” they said in a statement.