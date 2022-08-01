The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Aug. 13. This is a monthly meeting that meets the second Saturday of the month. We meet at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St. Waverly from 10 a.m. to noon. If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide and wanted to talk with people who have experienced this difficult loss please consider attending this group. If you would like more information, or would like to meet privately first, please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.