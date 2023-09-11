Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is excited to announce its second annual Sips for Service event on Sept. 28, 2023. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
Join LSI for a wine and local craft beer tasting with a live and silent auction and a short program to inform the community about LSI’s decades of impact in Waverly.
LSI has been operating in Waverly for decades. During its long history, LSI has continually benefitted the local workforce, currently employing more than 70 staff in the community. Additionally, many youths served at the LSI Bremwood campus work at local businesses like Pizza Ranch, Casey’s, Walmart, and more.
“The adolescents at Bremwood struggle with mental health issues and have lived through abuse, neglect, or other traumatic life experiences,” said Mike Knipp, Director of Philanthropy at LSI. “These youth seek acceptance and want to feel like they belong with their peers, with a family, and in a community like Waverly.”
“We are inviting the community to join us for our Sips for Service event to enjoy a relaxing evening and learn about the positive impact of LSI services,” said Mike.
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.Iowa.