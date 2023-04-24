Please reserve a fantastic lunch from the May 506 Café. The Waverly Senior Center will be serving the 506 May Café on Tuesday, May 9. Served drive-thru only, the meal can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, May 5th at 3 p.m.
May 506 Café Menu:
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Glazed Carrots
- Apple Snicker Salad
- Lemon Bars
- Chilled Bottled Water
“Last month we celebrated six years of the successful 506 Café, which brings in much-needed funds to support the Waverly Senior Center. We haven’t increased the cost of the 506 Café meal in those six years—we are proud to serve a delicious and affordable homemade lunch for our local seniors of all ages” said Cyndi Campbell, Board President of the Waverly Senior Center.
The remaining dates for the 2023 506 Café are: June 13, July 11, August 8, September 12, October 10, November 14, and December 12.
The Waverly Senior Center also offers a free-will offering lunch, dine-in or takeout every Friday. For more information, please call 319-352-5678 and ask about Comfort Food Friday. It’s a community opportunity to share food and conversation every Friday. Special guest speakers are often featured.
Find the Waverly Senior Center on Facebook for all calendar events at: WaverlySeniorCenter