The Waverly Senior Center will be serving curbside for the 506 Cafe on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call 319-352-5678 to reserve your lunch for just $10. Proceeds from this homemade lunch will go towards important programming that the “center” offers seniors of all ages.
- Broccoli Cheese Soup
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich on a Bun
- Green Lettuce Salad with Ranch Dressing
- Chocolate Fudge Poke Cake
- Chilled Bottled Water
Please call in your reservations to 319-352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, January 6.
“The Waverly Senior Center is here to support local seniors through food and activities to create a healthy environment for our citizens,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “As we begin the year 2023, we welcome both current and new “friends” to join us for weekly and monthly events.”
If you would like to receive the Center’s monthly event calendar, please call 319-352-5678 or email wavseniorcenter@gmail.com We now offer light aerobics classes, Ladies & Men’s Bible Study, Bingo, card clubs, etc.
The remaining 2023 dates for the 506 Café are: No Café on Feb. 14—hosting an in-person luncheon on Feb. 10, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12
The Waverly Senior Center’s mission is to operate and maintain a senior citizens center that will serve as a community focal point for programs and services, promoting the well-being of senior citizens in Waverly and surrounding communities.