The Waverly Senior Center and their December partner, The Friends of the Waverly Public Library, will be serving curbside for the 506 Cafe on Tuesday, December 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call 319-352-5678 to reserve your lunch for just $10. Proceeds from this homemade lunch will go towards important programming for both organizations.
- Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
- Glazed Carrots
- Holiday Jello Salad
- Christmas Cake
- Chilled Bottled Water
Please call in your reservations to 319-352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, December 9th.
“We are pleased the Waverly Senior Center had another successful year at the 506 Café and sharing in the proceeds with our community non-profits. The Waverly community truly embodies the mission of working together to create a healthy environment for our citizens,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center.
“We appreciate the opportunity for the Friends of the Waverly Library Board to have the opportunity to partner with the Waverly Senior Center on the 506 Cafe as we celebrate the special holiday season! During this time of year, we also ask the community members to consider becoming members of the “Friends” said Kim Folkers, Board Member of the Friends of the Waverly Public Library. “Please stop by the library and pick up a bookmark, brochure and donation form.”
If you would like to receive the Center’s monthly event calendar, please call 319-352-5678 or email wavseniorcenter@gmail.com We now offer light aerobics classes, Ladies & Men’s Bible Study, Bingo, etc.
Happy New Year! See you for the 506 Café on January 10th!