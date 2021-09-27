An hour-long discussion on the subject of what it means to be a constitutional county took place at the board of supervisors meeting Monday in a packed meeting room on the first floor of the Bremer County Courthouse.
This is the third meeting that supervisors have had on the subject since a group calling themselves “We the People for Constitutional Sheriffs” appeared before them on Sept. 23 to urge the board to consider making Bremer County a “Constitutional county.”
Mike LaCoste, of Bremer County, Gary Shawver, of Fayette County, and Dr. Merle Kuennen, of Clayton County, all proponents of the Constitutional County idea, sat in the front row facing supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil. Supervisor Ken Kammeyer was not present.
The rest of the room was packed with members of the public, some supporting and others opposing the idea.
Also present were Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett and Chief Deputy Robert Whitney.
Given the floor by Hildebrandt to kick off the discussion, LaCoste first asked who believed in the Bill of Rights.
Almost all hands went up.
But while raised hands signified the belief in the founding document, the words spoken by both sides drew a dividing line in exactly what this belief meant, including a line between constitutional law and constitutional principles.
In the presentation, LaCoste — and later other supporters — argued that if the board were to pass a resolution making Bremer County a “Constitutional County,” that would put federal and state authorities on notice that the sheriff would not allow any “unlawful executive orders or unlawful regulations” to be carried out in the county.
The sheriff, they argued, has the authority to decide which orders of federal or state executives or laws clash with the constitution and are therefore unenforceable in the county.
“The sheriff actually has the power to do this on his own authority, but the supervisors passing a resolution is simply a way of letting both the state and federal governments, as well as the citizens of Bremer County know, that they will guarantee their citizens rights regardless of any unlawful orders or regulations,” LaCoste said, reading from a prepared statement. “The sheriff can assert — on his own — if a regulation or executive order is unconstitutional. It is important to remember that the states give the power to the federal government, not the other way around. This is what the 10th Amendment to the Constitution is all about.”
The presenters had also prepared a detailed list of answers to questions that had been asked by the public at another meeting of the board of supervisors, on Sept. 7, of which they said they were not notified, and therefore not present. The five-page document, as well as other documents and a sample of an ordinance passed in two counties in Nevada, as well as other literature were laid out on a table by the presenters.
What happened next was a discussion, which occasionally took on a heated tone, highlighting two world views: Supporters maintained that individual rights were eroded by such things as mask and vaccine mandates, including the closure of churches during the height of the pandemic, and other government regulations. An ordinance like the proposed one would push back against such government overreach, they argument went. Such decisions should be left to individuals, churches and families, instead.
Opponents of the Constitutional County idea, on the other hand, argued that such a resolution is not needed. They maintained that there are checks and balances in the Constitution; and that, among other things, the sheriff, as an elected official, cannot be in a position to determine if state or federal law is constitutional.
It is for the courts to do that.
Sheriff Pickett was called on to explain where he stood on the issue. He said his job is to protect the rights of the people in his county.
“I will protect you,” he said. “When I took the oath of office, I have to uphold the constitution and uphold everybody’s Bill of Rights. I like the concept. I didn’t realize, I guess, that the sheriff had that much power," he said referring to a video presentation which kicked off the proceedings.
"Things aren’t going to change in our office, one way or another," Pickett continued. "We will still do our job to the best we can. We haven’t really needed any help from outside agencies other than (when) we do need backup.
"For the most part, we want to make sure that your rights are protected, and we will do that, just like your firearms rights under the Second Amendment. There’s been a lot of questions, and some of the questions have been asked at the last meeting hopefully can be answered, because I think a lot of it has come about, and we didn’t know those answers.”
Steve Egli, a former judge and lawyer, asked this of the sheriff:
“Is it your understanding that you have the authority to determine whether laws, orders entered at the state and the federal level, do you have the job of determining whether those are really, in your opinion, are legal, and if they’re not, you don’t have to enforce them? Is that your understanding?”
Pickett said he would not be making any such decision alone.
“It’s my understanding that if it comes to that, I would check with our county attorney to determine if that is the right way,” he said. “I know we had mask mandates, I think we did it for everybody’s protection. Last year, I didn’t realize that if something had come down from the state that I didn’t like, I could say, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’
"But apparently, under the constitution, there are certain things in the way it’s written that you can…”
Fred Waldstein, a professor emeritus of political science at Wartburg College, said the video outlining the duties of the sheriff was “inaccurate.”
“There is nothing in the State of Iowa constitution that mentions the word ‘sheriff,’" he said. “This is a fantasy.”
After the temp in the room was heightened by an exchange between Waldstein and a member of the audience who held the opposite belief, Hildebrandt said all opinions are valid and the value of the hearing is to hear them all.
“That’s partly why people are here, upset, because when we take away people’s right to speak, they get frustrated and upset,” Hildebrandt said. “Let them speak. Don’t try to talk over everybody. Let’s keep it peaceful, and we can go around the room.
“We’re all just friends and neighbors. Let’s just talk about this, hear each other out, and then the three of us will come to a factual conclusion that we believe in. Please, let us continue.”
Kathy Olson, another member of the audience, said that the need for a constitutional county resolution isn’t necessary because the sheriff will continue to protect everyone's rights without it.
“It feels that we are picking and choosing laws we agree with or don’t agree with,” she said. “In my opinion, that ultimately results in pandemonium. We have the law of the land, the Constitution was set up with balance of powers, and if we as citizens pick and choose which laws we follow, that doesn’t make sense. If we don’t like the law, there are procedures through which we can go in order to get the law changed.
“We cannot with a population of 300 million people promote the idea of picking and choosing whether we like a law or not.”
Waldstein asked the supervisors if they agree the sheriff is “the supreme authority in this county” that would supersede them.
Tim Neil said each office has duties set by the Iowa code.
“I know our duties have nothing to do with the law enforcement end," he said. "We work with (Pickett) on his budget, to provide the funding to do what he needs, but each one is different by what the Iowa Code expects of us and requires us to do with our oath of office, too, to uphold the constitution and the Bill of Rights.”
During the discussion, with the sheriff standing in front of everyone, Hildebrandt, Pickett's predecessor as the county's chief law enforcer, said that when several years ago the judicial branch disallowed guns in the courtrooms, that order deprived about 2,700 permit holders in Bremer County of the right to bear arms in the courtroom.
“That is so wrong. There’s not a judge in the world that should have that right to do that,” Hildebrandt said. “If the code doesn’t say, ‘You can’t carry in there,’ then how can a judge make a law? That’s what’s frustrating to me as a citizen.
"We have people making laws and jumping on board with those, and that happened in Bremer County. Twenty-five or 30 people that kind of shoved my support that we have the ability to write a rule to counter that and allow it to happen in Bremer County. We had 25 or 30 citizens who said, ‘No, we don’t want you to do that.’ We didn’t even entertain the rights of the 2,700 people that… They went through the courses. They have the right to carry. Do I want guns in the courthouse? No, I absolutely don’t want to have guns, but then make it a law.
"Don’t say that one judge has the authority to take rights away from people. That’s what’s frustrating to me.”
Hildebrandt then asked LaCoste what are the benefits of passing a resolution and if the proponents can point to the impact of the resolution into the counties where they had been passed.
“People are getting scared, they’re worried about this," LaCoste said.
“All we’re asking is to make the Constitution and the Bill of Rights the principles, not law.”
“Has there been a change?” Hildebrandt asked.
“It sends a message to the people… the commissioners there are going to stand behind the Bill of Rights to the people, and they’re not going to take deference from the federal government,” LaCoste said.
“I don’t think they have seen any difference other than — most of these mandates we’ve been under for the past year have gone away," Shawver added. “What I think it did is that — we have our rights infringed upon by the state government last year, and our rights infringed upon by the federal government last year. We are the basic, lowest level of government. We’re going to ensure that doesn’t happen again.
“What they see is the county, at the lowest level of government and their sheriff has said, ‘We’re not going to let this happen again, and you can rest assured it’s not going to happen again.’ Any verbal feedback, I can’t say I’ve heard any (changes).”
In literature available for pickup at the meeting, a nine-page summary of ideas also listed “14 quick points” espoused by the Constitutional County supporters. They included constitutionalizing the courts, defunding schools and starting over; a return to paper ballots; reimagining law enforcement, among others.
Another audience member, Debbie Baker, also spoke:
“We’ve heard our sheriff say he’s going to do his job, so I get the impression you don’t feel there is a requirement for another layer of authority for you to do your job,” Baker said.
Pickett noted he will not change methods, but he will continue to protect the citizens in the county.
“I’m not going to handle things any different than what I have been in the past,” he said.
In his concluding statement, which he read at the meeting and a copy of which he provided to the paper, LaCoste said there is a cost to maintaining liberty and freedom. He gave the example of Rosa Parks, the Montgomery, Alabama, Black woman who refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white man, calling her “definitely a leader, a person of peaceful non-compliance.”
“The question is, who is willing to stand and make Bremer County a Constitutional County?” he asked rhetorically.
Several supporters stood up as he continued to read.