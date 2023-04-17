A lawsuit by three journalists who allege Gov. Kim Reynolds violated the state’s Open Records Law should continue in district court to determine whether her responses to their requests were timely, the Iowa Supreme Court decided Friday.
The suit was filed in late 2021 by the journalists of three organizations — including Iowa Capital Dispatch — after the governor’s office had failed to respond for up to 18 months to their records requests. The office provided the records less than three weeks after the lawsuit was filed.
Attorneys for the governor argued that the case is now moot because the requests have been fulfilled and that the governor is not subject to scrutiny about the timeliness of her responses to public records requests.
Friday’s opinion stems from the governor’s appeal of a district court denial of her motion to dismiss the case.
There is no specific deadline imposed by Iowa law for public officials to fulfill such requests, but the Supreme Court sided with a records requester in 2013 and found that the city of Dyersville violated the law when it didn’t provide written and video records for 2 1/2 months. Those records were also provided after the requester filed suit.
The governor had further claimed that an attempt by the judicial branch to evaluate the governor’s process for providing public records would be an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers.
The justices, in a unanimous decision on Monday, rejected that notion, and said that the case hinges on three questions: Is the governor subject to the Open Records Law? Were the requests for government records? And did the governor refuse to make the records available?
“It is clear that the plaintiffs have sought government records from defendants who are subject to the requirements of (the Open Records Law), the only question is whether the defendants ‘refused to make those government records available,’” wrote Justice David May, who delivered the opinion. “The answer should depend on how the defendants responded. It should depend on the defendants’ outward behavior toward the requesting plaintiffs. It should not depend on the defendants’ thinking. It should not depend on the defendants’ internal conversations. It should not depend on any of the inner workings of the Governor’s office.”
Justice Edward Mansfield did not take part in the consideration of the case and the decision.
On the issue of whether the governor’s office refused to provide records, her attorneys argue that there was no explicit denial but merely a delay. The law allows “reasonable” delays.
To determine whether a delay is reasonable or whether it amounts to a refusal, the justices said it might depend upon how a government official communicates with a requester, including acknowledgements of a request, explanations for and updates about the delays, and assurances that the requests will be fulfilled.
The lawsuit — filed by the ACLU of Iowa on behalf of Clark Kauffman, the deputy editor for Iowa Capital Dispatch, Laura Belin, the publisher of Bleeding Heartland, and Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council — alleges that their requests to the governor’s office were met largely with a lack of response.
In a prepared statement after the court’s decision on Friday, Reynolds blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the delays.
“During that time, there was an unprecedented number of open records requests and many of those went unfulfilled for a period,” she said. “While we disagree that this lawsuit should continue, my office has eliminated the backlog of open records requests and is committed to upholding our responsibility to respond to any new requests in a timely manner.”
The case will now move back to district court, where the suit seeks a declaration that Reynolds violated the law, an order to require future compliance with the law and reimbursement for legal fees.
“It shouldn’t take a lawsuit to gain access to public documents,” said Kathie Obradovich, editor-in-chief of Iowa Capital Dispatch. “It’s important for the media and therefore the people of Iowa to receive this important information in a timely manner, especially during a public health crisis.”