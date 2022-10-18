Tripoli- The Panthers of Tripoli hosted the first round of Region 5 volleyball action on Monday night against Newman Catholic in the first win or go home situation of the season.
Keyra Krueger started off the match with five straight serves, including three aces, to give Tripoli the 5-0 advantage to begin set one. Newman took a timeout shortly after down 7-0 to the Panthers.
The Panthers kept its foot on the gas pedal, taking 10-2 and 15-5 leads over the Knights during the first set.
Tripoli was able to extend its lead to 20-7 before Sydney Nation ended the first set with a kill to give the Panthers the 25-9 victory.
In set two, Tripoli continued to dominate, taking a 6-1 lead before Newman took a timeout. The timeout didn't work for the Knights as the Panthers scored four straight points out of the break to take a 10-1 lead.
The Knights fell behind 15-4 in the middle of set two and all four of its points came from Panther errors, showing how dominant Tripoli was during the second set. After Tripoli took a 20-5 lead late in the set, a big block at the net was the final nail in set two, handing the Panthers the 25-7 win, and giving it a 2-0 advantage.
Newman played much better in set three, trailing 5-3 and 9-6 before Tripoli took a timeout. The Knights would take its first timeout of set three down 13-6 and Tripoli continued to put the pressure on, taking a 19-8 lead.
A block at the net once again ended the set with Tripoli winning 25-11 and sweeping Newman 3-0.
The Panthers will play next in the second round of playoffs at Saint Ansgar on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. start time.