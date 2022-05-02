Susan G. Johnson, age 68, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Susie was born on November 4, 1953, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Frederick and Ruth (Buhrow) Grawe. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972. Susie went on to graduate and double major at University of Northern Iowa, in History and Anthropology. In 1980, Susie was united in marriage to Dennis Johnson at the Wartburg Chapel in Waverly. The couple would later divorce. During her life Susie worked for Waverly Newspaper, Florida Dental Clinic, Provident Advertising in Florida. While living in Florida, Susy and Dennis, along with 5 other couples started a restaurant that would become the chain, Hooters. During her time working at Provident advertising as a Head writer, she wrote for Hooters Movie of the Week, Night Owl TV and produced The Halle the Hooters Girl comic book. She would later move back to Waverly in 1999. She owned and operated The Fainting Goat in Waverly. Retiring in 2016.
Susie’s greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked playing in The Durrdy Street Ladies, a band composed of her friends, Birthday Club, and Pumpkin seeds. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially golf and was incredibly proud attending survival training when she was younger. She loved to travel.
Susie’s memory is honored by: her son, Jacob (Shiloh) Johnson of Waverly; four grandchildren, Maylin, Elliott, Dean, and Wade; and brother, Frederick Grawe of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Grawe.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Susie will then be cremated. Memorials may be directed to Susie's family for later designation