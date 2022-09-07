Susan Kay Stoffregen, age 74, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

Susie was born on April 18, 1948, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Romaine “Bud” and Ella Mae (McMullen) Schafer. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. On March 22, 1968, Susie was united in marriage to Richard Stoffregen at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Susie spent her time as a loving homemaker and as a caretaker for the elderly.