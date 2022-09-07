Susan Kay Stoffregen, age 74, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Susie was born on April 18, 1948, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Romaine “Bud” and Ella Mae (McMullen) Schafer. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. On March 22, 1968, Susie was united in marriage to Richard Stoffregen at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Susie spent her time as a loving homemaker and as a caretaker for the elderly.
Susie was a member of Life Church in Waverly where she studied the bible and was active in prayer groups. Susie was very selfless, always wanting to serve others but not wanting others to serve her. Susie’s greatest enjoyment in life was her family, always hosting birthday parties and holiday events. She also liked baking and camping.
Susie’s memory is honored by: two sons, Chad Stoffregen of Shell Rock and Jeremy (Brenda) Stoffregen of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Shay, Jamie, Madison, Brendan, Kali, Christian, and Memphis Stoffregen; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Stella, Jesse, and Ava. Susie was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law, Jessica (Krull) Stoffregen.
Susie has been cremated and a celebration of Susie’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187