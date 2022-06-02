Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery is pleased to host an open house/meet the artist reception for Susan E. Kuennen on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1 to 3 pm at the gallery in Fredericksburg, 115 W. Main Street. All are welcome, admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Susan E. Kuennen is the current featured artist at Plum Creek Art. She has been weaving baskets since 1985 and is a lifetime member of the Iowa Basket Weavers Guild and Iowa Artists. Her baskets are unique, beautiful, artistic, but also functional and often show historical significance. Her artistic talents continue to evolve when she works with or teaches other basket weavers. Because Susan is a lifelong resident of notheast Iowa--born near Festina and currently living on her farm near Clermont, many people in our area know Susan personally and admire her work.
Take this special opportunity to view a collection of Susan Kuennen's creative baskets at Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery, 115 W. Main Street in Frederickburg on June 12th from 1 to 3pm. This exhibit will close at the end of June. All are welcome. Come to the open house! Susan will be on hand to show her work and answer questions.