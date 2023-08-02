Mel and Candi (Fredrick) Brekhus have established a $20,000 endowed scholarship to honor the memory of Candi’s high school classmate, Susy Grawe Johnson, and to perpetuate her legacy. The scholarship will be awarded to Waverly-Shell Rock high school seniors who pursue a career in the hospitality industry.
Susy spent her entire career in the field of hospitality in both Florida and Iowa. She was involved in founding various dining establishments. During that time she hired, trained and mentored many folks new to the industry. She lent her valued experience and expertise with those who were starting from the ground-up, as well as those who were founding establishments themselves. Susy was very proud of the relationships she formed with those she helped in the hospitality industry that she loved so much.
Susy was most proud of having been born in Waverly, growing up in Waverly, attending W-SR schools from kindergarten to graduation and attending Wartburg College. Although her life and career took her elsewhere along the way, she was most happy to return to spend the rest of her career and life in Waverly.
Candi is a 1971 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock high school and a 1975 graduate of Wartburg College. She graduated from St. Louis University in 1976 with a degree in Physical Therapy, working as a physical therapist in St Louis, Missouri, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Dubuque, Iowa. She and her husband Mel moved to Texas in 1989 with their children Tom and Kacie, where they have resided ever since. Mel is retired after 43 years in the cement industry. They enjoy spending time with their next door neighbors, son Tom Brekhus, his wife Mandy and their granddaughters Cora, 10, and Ella, 7. Their daughter, Kacie Brekhus tragically died in 2003 when she was 19.
This gift is also given to commemorate a very special event for Candi. She, along with her mother Tedi Fredrick, and her brother, Tom Fredrick, were in attendance at the first ever WSR Foundation Award Night in 2000. Mr. Jim Hurley had made a scholarship donation in honor of Candi’s brother, Tom Fredrick, and in memory of Candi’s father, Arnie Fredrick. Also present for the presentation of the scholarship were Arnie’s sisters, Deleva Opperman and Lillian Jahr.
Candi and Mel are so proud of Susy, her legacy, the W-SR schools and the community of Waverly, and are so happy to recognize her background and impact. Don Meyer, Executive Director of the WSR Foundation, said, “This gift is special in multiple ways as it honors two families important to the history of Waverly. It’s heartwarming when alumni give back to the community where they began their education. Endowing a named scholarship is a beautiful way to pay tribute to that. We extend our deepest gratitude to Candi and Mel for their inspiring generosity that will help students achieve their education for generations to come.”
For more information on establishing a named scholarship, please contact Don Meyer, Executive Director, at don.meyer@wsr.k12.ia.us, or 641-251-4655.