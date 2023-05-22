Trees are one of Waverly’s many aesthetic assets and a matter of pride for the community, so when the city came up with a campaign to plant trees around the newly built ball diamond complex, local volunteers and business stepped up.
Dubbed “Swing for the Trees,” the campaign aims to beautify the Cedar River Park as it becomes a major draw for summer activities for baseball and softball in the area.
The four-phase campaign started last year, said Paul Cheville, the city’s public grounds superintendent, when Wells Hollow Landscaping donated 20 trees, which were promptly planted on the south side of the complex.
On Friday, Tiedt Nursery stepped up for the second phase of the campaign, covering the donation of another 20 trees.
Kim Tiedt said she and her husband decided to donate the trees because they wanted to support the diamonds project.
“We have kids who play and we have friends who have kids and they also play,” she said.
About 44 Waverly-Shell Rock fifth-graders spent the afternoon helping plant.
The kids enjoyed the activity, learning and playing all at once.
Councilman Brian Birgen, a Wartburg professor, took part in the work as well.
An elm tree, a crab apple, a swamp white oak, a tulip tree and a beech tree, among others, found a permanent home on the north and west ends of the park.
Eric Shares, from the city’s vegetation management department, helped with the effort as well.
In the process, students learned about the importance of trees and the benefits they provide.
Tiedt helped the kids dig a hole of a serviceberry tree.
“I wanted to make sure the hole was wide enough,” she said.
Cheville said the remaining phases are also planned. During the Day of Caring, Waverly’s signature community event this fall, Waverly Trees Forever will donate $2,500 to phase three of the project as a match. Phases 4 and 5 are in planning. The whole project is expected to be completed next fall.
“The north end now looks completely different,” Cheville said. “Tiedt Nursery gave a pretty generous donation.”
Tiedt said she was delighted she was able to help in person even though she is very busy at the nursery this spring.
“There were several different varieties to add to the species diversity of the trees,” Tiedt said. “They were enjoying being around, doing cartwheels, even though they might not appreciate it now, it might be fun coming back in 10 years, and seeing what it has become.”