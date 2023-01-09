Sylvia Faye Johnson, 85, of Janesville, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Sylvia was born December 19, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Jennie (Stevens) Janes. She grew up in Waterloo and worked at a local nursing home as well as Bishop’s Buffet. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956. While skating at the Roller Dome in Cedar Falls, she met a young man from Janesville, Melvin, and it was love at first sight. The couple would marry on March 10, 1957, in Waterloo. To this union three children were born, Denise, Allan, and Lisa. In addition to working alongside Melvin on the farm, Sylvia first worked as a telephone operator and then was a nurse’s aide for many years at the Waverly Hospital. She then worked at the Janesville Café before returning to nursing at Sartori and Waverly Hospital.