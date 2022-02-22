The Wartburg Community Symphony gave patrons their money’s worth on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19, in Neumann Auditorium.
Perhaps responding to what appeared to be a larger-than-normal audience, the ensemble offered up an especially stirring performance — the premiere of a commissioned piece by an area composer; a lively piano concerto featuring an Indiana keyboard genius; and a familiar suite featuring a welcome taste of Scandinavia.
The commissioned number, “A Hope for a New Morning,” showcased the compositional work of Cedar Falls musician Denzel Washington. A fitting offering for Black History Month, the single-movement piece drew inspiration from Psalm 30, specifically the promise that “weeping may tarry for a night, but joy comes with the morning.” Beginning on a somber note, only two flutes are heard, before other instruments join to bring the piece to full swell.
Washington’s piece was followed, appropriately, with a number by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, “Symphonic Variations on an African Air.” Taylor encountered the African spiritual, “I am troubled in mind,” while traveling throughout the U.S. The melody inspired “Variations,” a piece which begins in the brass, then creates a sound reminiscent of chattering birds, and becomes, in turn, intense, spritely, dreamy and almost laconic. At the finish, with brassy insolence, the trombones nearly steal the show with their flamboyance.
A second highlight of the afternoon, following the premiere of Washington’s original work, was featured piano soloist Clare Longendyke. Appearing on stage in an elegant long red gown, the Indianapolis-based musician attacked the keyboard with an artistic ferocity that captivated and astonished listeners. Longendyke and the orchestra played off each other in a memorable rendition of Florence Price’s “Piano Concerto in One Movement.” The soloist demonstrated perfect control, sometimes bending in so closely to her instrument one wondered whether her body might not simply merge with the keyboard.
The program concluded with the orchestra presenting the very familiar “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1” by Edvard Grieg. This four-part set by Norway’s arguably most popular composer felt a little bit like the musical equivalent of comfort food — not a bad way to end an otherwise intense program.
Soloist Longendyke surprised the orchestra, the audience and the conductor, Rebecca Nederhiser, with an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Nederhiser appeared on stage to receive a bouquet and applause.
As Wartburg’s symphonic director. Nederhiser appears to have hit her stride with this orchestra. For the most part, the musicians are in tune both with her and with one another. Occasionally, the violins sound a tad diminished, resulting in a sound not quite as full and confident as one might wish. But for the most part, this ensemble does itself credit.
Thanks are due the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation. Guernsey underwrites bringing soloists like Longendyke to Waverly, and covered the commissioning cost of Washington’s new composition.
The symphony will next play on April 9. The 7 p.m. concert will be titled “To Sing and Dance.” For tickets, call 319-352-8200 or visit www.wartburg.edu/symphony.