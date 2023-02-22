The Wartburg Community Symphony offered patrons something completely different on Saturday afternoon, 18 February, in Neumann Auditorium. At the risk of sounding trite, the ensemble offered a program “for the birds” — literally. Four pieces, under the umbrella theme “Music Takes Flight,” incorporated avian themes.
Haydn’s Symphony 83 in G Minor (“The Hen”) introduced the repertoire, accompanied (as were all the items on the program) with visual projection on an enormous screen above and behind the instrumentalists. Next came Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending,” with the lark (a soaring violin solo) masterfully executed by the highly accomplished guest performer, Steve Sang Koh.
Easily the most familiar to patrons was the much beloved Gli uccelli (“The Birds”), by Ottorino Respighi’s. The piece highlights musical impressions of four winged creatures — dove, hen, nightingale and cukoo. The creations of young area artists were projected during the presentation, illustrating the birds being featured musically.
It was, however, the finale that sent the audience into the stratosphere. Artistic director Rebecca Nederhiser wanted to create something memorable for the symphony’s seventieth season, being marked this year. That led her to collaborate with Jocelyn Hagen, a composer whose “Messages from Everywhere” received its world premiere during this concert. The result was quite spectacular.
Nederhiser explained how the piece came about. “I initiated the project with Jocelyn around a year and a half ago. I was also intrigued by her use of digital imaging as well, and mentioned that I would interested in including that in the commissioned work.”
The result was a complex matrix — music performed by the orchestra; choral interpretation by the Wartburg Choir (situated with the instrumentalists on a fairly crowded stage); and an artificial intelligence-generated video picturing scenes from nature and featuring a variety of flying creatures. The visuals, which were quite mesmerizing, were the creation of Isaac Gale and Scott Winters. Gale explained, “You don’t know what you’re going to get on the screen until you start projecting — that’s what ‘artificial intelligence’ means. So, how did we do it? We typed words into the computer like ‘birds’ and ‘nature’ and ‘taking flight.’ Even we don’t know what it’s going to look like until we see it.”
What Gale and Winters, and the audience, saw and heard was really out of this world. Nobody fell asleep.
The Zimmerman Foundation provided funding for the commissioned work. Nederhiser was clear about its value. “We could not have done this project without their support,” she explained. The symphony also benefits from financial underwriting from the Guernsey Charitable Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and the McElroy Trust.
The quality of the symphony’s sound seems to improve with each new performance. Their artistic director is a significant reason for this.