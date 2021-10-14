There will be spectacular music from the movies, live characters from Star Wars, a “Super Conductor,” trick or treating, a costume contest and more when wcfsymphony presents “Villains & Superheroes” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
Kids, parents and grandparents will all have a great time outdoors together at this event.
Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead wcfsymphony in music from the Marvel movies “Black Panther” and “The Avengers,” along with famous themes from “Star Wars” and “Superman.” Classical orchestral epics from Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of a Marionette” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6” round out the musical program.
But the fun doesn’t end with the music. Costumed characters from “Star Wars” movies will greet the audience. Kids and adults alike can participate in separate costume contests, with the winners recognized from the stage. There will also be treats for the kids and their adult friends. For those who can’t get enough of Halloween, this event is another chance to celebrate the spookiest of holidays.
The rain/weather date for “Villains & Superheroes” is 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
General Admission tickets for “Villains & Superheroes” are priced at $25 for adults and $5 for kids 18 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at wcfsymphony.org/Events, by calling the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849 or in person at the Gallagher-Bluedorn box office.
Prior to the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, this concert was scheduled at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Oct. 30. The concert venue was changed to Riverloop Amphitheatre to maximize the safety of audience members and musicians by holding the concert outdoors.
Concert-goers are encouraged to wear masks, social distance and wear clothing appropriate for the weather at the concert. Concert-goers are free to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the concert.
“Villains & Superheroes” tickets purchased prior to the venue change will be honored at the Riverloop Amphitheatre. Patrons holding these tickets may call the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849 if they wish to change their tickets or have questions about their options.
“Villains & Superheroes” is sponsored by the Gallagher Family Foundation in memory of Edward & Catherine Gallagher, Angeleita Floyd & Scott Cawelti, Gary Waldon and Vicki Grimes. Additional funding is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the federal CARES Act and the National Endowment for the Arts.