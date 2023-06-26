A Taco Bell restaurant is planned to open at 2801 Fourth Street SW in Waverly, according to a permit filed with Bremer County Building & Zoning in March.
The site of the restaurant is the location of the former Titan Machinery which relocated by the new fairgrounds at 100 39th Street NE.
According to the permit, the new restaurant will be owned by Black River Bells of Brighton, Michigan. Excel Engineering, an architectural and engineering firm based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin is in charge of construction.
Taco Bell is one of several chain restaurants falling under the umbrella of Yum! Brands. Originally founded in 1962 in Downey, California by Glen Bell, Taco Bell has grown to be a “culture-centric brand providing Mexican-inspired food with bold flavors,” according to Yum’s website.
Taco Bell operates over 7,200 restaurants that serve more than 40 million customers each week in the U.S. and has more than 1,000 additional restaurants across over 30 countries around the globe, according to Yum’s website.