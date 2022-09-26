JOHNSTON, IA – Larry Buss, President of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board® (ICPB) met with representatives of the Taiwan Feed Industry Association, Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to sign a letter of intent to purchase $600 million worth of corn products between 2023 and 2024. This agreement includes 1.5 million metric tons (MT) (59 million bushels) of corn and 250 thousand MT (9.8 million bushels) of corn products (DDGS or distillers dried grains and solubles).
Taiwan and Iowa have a longstanding relationship and this letter of intent is a testament to their friendship and mutually beneficial trade commitments. Because of our high-quality produce, the U.S. remains one of Taiwan’s largest sources of agricultural products, supplying more than one-fifth of the country’s major agricultural imports including $72.1 million worth of corn in 2021. We expect Taiwan to remain a consistent partner of Iowa corn farmers.