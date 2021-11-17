Family food and education are basic units of society.
In what can best be described as a win-win option, families can feast together at home on food prepared by W-SR High School Culinary Arts students. Students provide the work and gain practical meal preparation, planning, and economic experiences. Families get a meal prep breakthrough W-SR’s Take & Bake offerings.
Orders for lasagna, chicken enchiladas, cheesy potatoes, cinnamon rolls and more will be taken for the fall Take and Bake event from Nov. 12 through Nov. 21 using the school website that goes live to accept orders and payments. Meals are student-prepared in W-SR’s State certified and inspected kitchen. Timed for the busy holiday season, meals are frozen and can be picked up at the high school on Dec. 17 by 4.30 p.m.
This novel fundraiser may be one of our community’s best kept secrets. It enables W-SR high school students in Family and Consumer Science courses to practice food preparation on a large scale using skills gleaned throughout the semester. Family food preparers get a break, creating a whole family sit-down time that supports a good, local cause. Students plan menus offerings, determine costs and pricing, and prepare orders.
“We are teaching mass production with quality control. Students follow the same recipe per pan, and all items should look and taste the same,” says Instructor LuAnne Bibler who initiated the fundraiser 10 years ago.
Middle School students in the Family and Consumer Science program also prepare and sell granola and party bread. Led by Kristi Kuhse, that program has been a driver in building culinary arts interest.
High School courses were in so much demand that Chef Clarence Dawson was hired to teach four of the 16 requested high school courses for the 2021-22 school year. Bibler teaches 12 of those courses ranging from Culinary Arts 1 to Global Foods and Advanced Baking. Dawson’s workday begins at 5:30 a.m. providing breakfast and lunch in CUNA’s cafeteria and ends with teaching two afternoon classes per semester.
“High School Principal Fox came to me last year after student registration and said, ‘We have a problem, but it’s a good problem,’’ explained Bibler.
“We both thought of Clarence Dawson, and what his skill set could bring to W-SR students. Clarence had been a W-SR CTE advisor (Career and Technical Ed.) and we’ve seen him around kids at track meets and while hosting his ten international students. He likes being around kids, and that’s 90% of the job,” added Bibler.
Dawson brings 38 years of practical, progressive, and varied culinary experience, which began by taking high school food classes in Mount Pleasant, Iowa and continued through earning an Associate degree at Indian Hills Community College. Teachers in career and technical fields are allowed by the State to hold provisional teaching licensure.
“I’ve been washing dishes since I was old enough to stand at the sink,” said Dawson, who found it remarkable that not all high school students know how to do that basic chore, or how to crack an egg. The school dishwashing set-up mirrors commercial kitchens with three sinks for washing, rinsing, and sterilizing. The Black Hawk County Health Department makes yearly inspections, and students see that, too.
Dawson credits Bibler with bringing the professional classroom management experience. He tells students who bring all ten fingers to class that they are to leave with all ten fingers because they are using their heads. Vitamin-rich collards and California rolls have been introduced in food preparation classes.
“I never would have thought to do that. Clarence brings a new light on the classroom with all of his experience,” Bibler enthuses.
Both Bibler and Dawson agree kitchen skills are adult life skills. “We want to prepare students for independent living; to prepare nutritious food beyond ramen noodles and boxed macaroni and cheese. And, if students take all culinary courses offered in the W-SR department, they could earn college credit and are work-ready for the fast-paced culinary industry.
Proceeds from the Nov. 12-21 Take & Bake are used for student FCCLA conference expenses. A spring Take & Bake event is planned around Easter.
“Take & Bake meals are great for busy families pulled in many directions. Holidays are busy, so why cook every single night? The dinners and rolls make great gifts and are appreciated by a family in crisis,” adds Dawson.