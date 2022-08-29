Tammy

Tammy Curley was inducted to the 4-H Hall of Fame at the state fair.

 Courtesy Photo

Tammy Curley of Bremer County was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4 H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.