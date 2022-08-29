Tammy Curley of Bremer County was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4 H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
Tammy was a friendly, familiar face at the Bremer County Extension Office. Before retirement in February 2022, Tammy helped support the Bremer County 4-H Program for 20 years. She was an edition to the office that proved you could make the best better. Office efficiency, a friendly smile, creating a welcoming environment, and helpful demeanor are a few of the traits Tammy provided to the Bremer County Office.
“Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program”, said Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch. Many inductees serve as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones or ISU Extension and Outreach staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years. “We are thankful for Tammy and her exceptional work for Bremer County 4-H”, Reynolds-Thimmesch shared.
“We are honored to recognize these special individuals, for their advocacy and dedication to the Iowa 4-H program,” shared Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director, Emily Saveraid.
“This is a great way to honor the volunteers and staff across the state of Iowa that generously give their time and talents to foster positive partnerships with our 4-H youth,” said Tillie Good, Iowa 4-H staff and volunteer development manager.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees was on display at the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building. These summaries are also available at the Iowa 4-H Foundation office in the Extension 4-H Youth Building at Iowa State University. Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”