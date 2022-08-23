Taylor Ann (Peterson) Bouska, 33, of Tripoli, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 20 after a nearly 3-year battle with colon cancer.
She is survived by Brandon, husband of 8 years, daughters Amelia and Tarynn, parents Loran and Rhonda Peterson, brother Adam (Mary) Peterson, Grandfather Kenneth Johnson, brother-in-law Cody (Nicole) Bouska, sister-in-law Allison (Payton) Mackin, special Grandmother Doris Bouska, many uncles, aunts, cousins, 4 nephews, 1 niece and special mother-in-law Marlene Bouska.
She is preceded in death by paternal Grandparents Sherwood and Therese Peterson, maternal Grandmother Genevieve Johnson, 3 uncles, 2 aunts and father-in-law Terry Bouska.
Taylor attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Waterloo until 3rd grade when her family moved to Hudson. She attended Hudson Community Schools and graduated as a class Valedictorian in 2007. She attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 2012 obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing with Honors in Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse since graduation. Most recently as a pediatric nurse at the Christophel Clinic in Waverly.
Taylor was an avid “Iowa Hawkeyes” fan. She loved to tailgate and attended Hawkeye games with family and friends. She also enjoyed airplane ride adventures with her favorite pilot, Brandon, visiting wineries, family get togethers, taking her girls to the beach, camping, health and fitness, hanging out with her friends, and being a helping hand to anyone in need. Her passion in life was to be of service to others in need.
Taylor was an advocate for people diagnosed with cancer or mental illness. She documented, posted, and shared her colon cancer journey on Facebook and had a support group called “Taylor’s Tribe”. Her motto was: “There are no limits to what we can do together. Beat Cancer and stomp out stigma.”
A celebration of Taylor’s beautiful life will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 4pm-7pm at Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 212 East Elm Street, West Union. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 29 at 10:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 128 North Walnut Street, West Union. Visitation at the church will be 1 hour prior to services. Inurnment will follow church service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, West Union. A church luncheon will follow the church service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Memorials may be directed to the family. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Scholarship in remembrance of Taylor is being planned. If you would like to contribute to her scholarship fund, please send an email to ampete@gmail.com for information on how to honor Taylor with a donation.