Taylor Ann (Peterson) Bouska, 33, of Tripoli, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 20 after a nearly 3-year battle with colon cancer.

She is survived by Brandon, husband of 8 years, daughters Amelia and Tarynn, parents Loran and Rhonda Peterson, brother Adam (Mary) Peterson, Grandfather Kenneth Johnson, brother-in-law Cody (Nicole) Bouska, sister-in-law Allison (Payton) Mackin, special Grandmother Doris Bouska, many uncles, aunts, cousins, 4 nephews, 1 niece and special mother-in-law Marlene Bouska.