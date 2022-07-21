Dr. Stacy Wagner, Waverly Health Center’s only pediatrician, loves helping kids stay healthy. But this time, it’s not a kid that needs her.It’s her pediatric nurse, Taylor Bouska, 32, the mother of two young girls.

In 2019,Taylor was diagnosed with colon cancer. The devastating news came right after a joy-filled trip Taylor and other nurses had taken with Stacy to Wisconsin’s Cranberry Festival that September.