Dr. Stacy Wagner, Waverly Health Center’s only pediatrician, loves helping kids stay healthy. But this time, it’s not a kid that needs her.It’s her pediatric nurse, Taylor Bouska, 32, the mother of two young girls.
In 2019,Taylor was diagnosed with colon cancer. The devastating news came right after a joy-filled trip Taylor and other nurses had taken with Stacy to Wisconsin’s Cranberry Festival that September.
“We were just floored,” Stacy said of the diagnosis. “She is so young.”
From there, despite multiple consultations at cancer centers across the Midwest, and several surgeries, Taylor's cancer has not responded to treatment, Stacy said.
Meanwhile, Taylor continued to work and take care of her daughters, Amelia, 4, and Tarynn, 3, alongside her husband, Brandon.
Taylor is now in Arizona, away from her kids, but with her husband, undergoing experimental treatment.
Her family, colleagues, friends and supporters, her fellow grads from Hudson Class of 2007, collectively known as Taylor’s Tribe, are determined to help.
They will hold a benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the 4-H Droste building at the Waverly fairgrounds.
The menu includes a free will donation BBQ, a pork meal, a silent auction and entertainment provided by the fabulous DJ Jay Connor, who happens to be the husband of one of Taylor’s colleagues, Kim.
Taylor has been vocal about her fight with cancer, telling her story on her Facebook page, where supportive messages from her tribe and strangers often laud her warrior spirit and her remarkable stamina.
The goal of the benefit is to help the family offset the mounting medical bills.
Taylor lost her job because of the extended sick leave she had to take, and as a consequence, at the end of the month, will also lose her insurance, Stacy said.
For the longest time, Taylor turned down offers from her colleagues to hold a benefit on her behalf, but a month ago, she approached Stacy with a request for help. The two had worked together for five years and had formed a special sisterly bond.
“They ran out of everything,” Stacy said. “The financial support ran out, she has lots of support in family and friends, but the cost of cancer treatment for 12 weeks for an experimental treatment in Arizona is astronomical when insurance is not covering it.”
To support the Bouska family, you can volunteer at the benefit, donate to the silent auction or contribute funds to Veridian at Taylor Bouska Benefit Fund; on Venmo @tbouska and paypal @taylorbouska.