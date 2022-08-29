After Kathy entered high school, she knew she would become a teacher. Kathy spent 24 years in the W-SR High School English wing.

When Kathy Smit first entered high school in Grundy Center, she already had designs on becoming a teacher. She got one step closer when she graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1968. Immediately after graduation, she enrolled at UNI on a 4-year, tuition-paid scholarship which made her advanced education choice easy. After considering all the various degree choices, Kathy narrowed her choice to Junior High Education, with an English major. After graduating from UNI in 1972, Kathy sent out dozens of applications to as many different schools. It wasn’t long before Pella Public in Pella, Iowa, contacted her for an interview and offered her a middle-school position, teaching 6th and 7th grade reading and English classes.