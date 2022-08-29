After Kathy entered high school, she knew she would become a teacher. Kathy spent 24 years in the W-SR High School English wing.
When Kathy Smit first entered high school in Grundy Center, she already had designs on becoming a teacher. She got one step closer when she graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1968. Immediately after graduation, she enrolled at UNI on a 4-year, tuition-paid scholarship which made her advanced education choice easy. After considering all the various degree choices, Kathy narrowed her choice to Junior High Education, with an English major. After graduating from UNI in 1972, Kathy sent out dozens of applications to as many different schools. It wasn’t long before Pella Public in Pella, Iowa, contacted her for an interview and offered her a middle-school position, teaching 6th and 7th grade reading and English classes.
“I was ecstatic over my new job and I loved teaching in the land of the Dutch," Kathy said. "It’s kind of funny what you remember over the years, but I recall making about $7,000 a year. I invested a whopping $70 in a new gizmo we now call a calculator. We used adding machines before then, and obviously a calculator was only the beginning of technology advances I would experience during my next 36 years of teaching.”
In March of ‘76, Kathy and her Pella students experienced Kathy’s name change to Whitney, after she married her new husband, Jim Whitney. Within months of their wedding, Jim accepted a job in Marion, Ohio. Eventually, Kathy was released from her contract and joined Jim. She began substitute teaching in the large school system there.
By ‘77, Jim made another job change to Waverly and began working at Koehring Cranes. Kathy accepted a junior high English and reading position in Tripoli. Additionally, she was a contest speech coach as well.
“After 7 years of slowly declining enrollment, I sensed cutbacks were inevitable," Kathy explained. "I learned that W-SR had English openings so I applied and was accepted. In 1984, I found my new home in the high school English wing at W-SR for the next 24 years.”
Kathy told me that she loved every minute working with her students and she was continually determined to keep it interesting. She mentioned that grading and checking papers in the nights began to wear her down and that by 2008, the time had come to place her red pen in the cradle and take an early retirement.
After retirement, Jim and Kathy were able to experience a new “wrinkle,” they could vacation in the fall rather than the summer months. After a vacation in Hawaii, Kathy felt that she still had more to give.
It happened that shortly after returning home from Hawaii, Kathy received a call from Principal Ken Winter, that a sophomore student, Isaiah Krull, was recuperating from a serious accident and needed personal tutoring to graduate with his class.
“I accepted the privilege of working with Isaiah for the next year and a half, and together we were able to see him walk with his class at graduation," Kathy said. "We still get together over lunch occasionally.”
Jim and Kathy have spent the last 12 years in Florida, in the winter months. For a new adventure, this year they will go west to their new home in Arizona. For the rest of the year, they are happy coming home to their small farm in Janesville.
“Jim and I never had children, but I feel blessed having met so many young people through teaching," Kathy shared with a smile. "So many former students are still in the area. Some even have their own businesses I rely on. Teaching wasn’t always the easiest, but it was immensely rewarding.”