When I mention Bill Hemmes’ name, most all W-SR students will remember him as a French teacher. Bill grew up on a farm near Hampton, with parents that spoke Low German as well as English. Bill’s mother was a country school teacher for several years and Bill picked up on the many various stories she told of her teaching experiences. After high school graduation, Bill went to Central College and by his junior year his mind was made to be a teacher as well. It doesn’t surprise me Bill took a particular “shining” to French, history, and especially European history.
“My French professor at Central was Dr. Wing, who had a major influence on me," Bill explained. "The same can be said for the “French House,” where we dined 5 times a week with a native speaker. Dr. Wing attended on Thursday nights.”
Bill taught French and World History at Allison-Bristow and Aplington before settling in at W-SR in 1967. He taught French for 23 years and in 1987 he started the Spanish program.
“I coached girls’ tennis for 21 years and had an adult dose of pride when some of those students went on to play in college. In 1999, I coached the first, boys’ soccer teams at W-SR as well. My teams went to state two of those four years.” Bill said with a smile.
“My wife, Laura, and I, had only been married a year before coming to Waverly, but we fell in love with the town and school system," Bill said with a smile. "The students, the teachers, and the citizens were all very friendly. Laura got a job teaching home economics in the Tripoli school system. As a matter of fact, I came from a family of teachers as my brother became a university Professor in Hawaii, and my sister, an elementary teacher in Montana. Teaching was in our blood.”
Bill taught for 35 years at W-SR and retired in 2002. He went on to teach seven more years at Wartburg, teaching Spanish. At the young age of 80, he still continues to “sub” when asked.
“I use 'subbing' as a way to get out of the house and enjoy the interaction with the students, after having lost my wife of 54 years in 2020,” Bill explained.
Bill and Laura loved to travel and in 1969 they took their first group of students to France. Thereafter, Bill led eight more groups to France, five groups to Mexico, three to Spain, and one to Costa Rica.
In retirement, Bill still enjoys his new home in Shelby Ridge, painting homes, gardening, and traveling. He says it’s heartwarming to hear from former students, especially the ones that use their second language in their lives and careers.
“I keep in touch with the other retired teachers, over coffee on Tuesdays at the Senior Center in Waverly," Bill said. "I also meet with a group we call the 'Old Boys,' consisting of retired teachers who retired in 2002. As a group, we also include our spouses.”
As a last question, I asked Bill what he would have done if he wouldn’t have been a teacher all of his life. He said he would have liked to have been a professional tennis player. Hmm, you know, Waverly could have had a Bill McEnroe Hemmes. To “one up” John McEnroe, Bill could cuss and swear in any language he wanted to.