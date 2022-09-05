When I mention Bill Hemmes’ name, most all W-SR students will remember him as a French teacher. Bill grew up on a farm near Hampton, with parents that spoke Low German as well as English. Bill’s mother was a country school teacher for several years and Bill picked up on the many various stories she told of her teaching experiences. After high school graduation, Bill went to Central College and by his junior year his mind was made to be a teacher as well. It doesn’t surprise me Bill took a particular “shining” to French, history, and especially European history.

“My French professor at Central was Dr. Wing, who had a major influence on me," Bill explained. "The same can be said for the “French House,” where we dined 5 times a week with a native speaker. Dr. Wing attended on Thursday nights.” 