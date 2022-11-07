Carol Steffen grew up in Dyersville, Iowa and graduated in 1977, from Western Dubuque high school in Epworth, Iowa. Directly after graduation, Carol enrolled in college at UNI in Cedar Falls. After 4 years of classes, Carol graduated in May of ‘81, with a BA degree in Business Education and Marketing. “When I began studying at UNI, my plans were to become a kindergarten teacher. During my first education courses, I spent time in those classrooms, only to discover and realize, I was better suited for teaching high school age students. With the particular skills I had, I gravitated towards the Marketing Department.” Carol explained

Initially, after Carol graduated from UNI, she worked in Advertising for the Cedar Falls Record. That following June of ‘82, she applied for a teaching position that became available at the W-SR high school. She was immediately hired as a Business Education teacher. “At the time, the program was called Distributive Ed., which consisted of Marketing classes, Job Co-op, and DECA, the business student organization. The name of this Career and Technical program evolved over the years to Marketing Education. The fact that I was hired was particularly sensitive as I was the first female to be hired into the Marketing program. There were concerns that a female teacher couldn’t handle the job Co-op portion, which involved working with businesses and student job placement. Looking back, all went well.” Carol explained.