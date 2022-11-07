Carol Steffen grew up in Dyersville, Iowa and graduated in 1977, from Western Dubuque high school in Epworth, Iowa. Directly after graduation, Carol enrolled in college at UNI in Cedar Falls. After 4 years of classes, Carol graduated in May of ‘81, with a BA degree in Business Education and Marketing. “When I began studying at UNI, my plans were to become a kindergarten teacher. During my first education courses, I spent time in those classrooms, only to discover and realize, I was better suited for teaching high school age students. With the particular skills I had, I gravitated towards the Marketing Department.” Carol explained
Initially, after Carol graduated from UNI, she worked in Advertising for the Cedar Falls Record. That following June of ‘82, she applied for a teaching position that became available at the W-SR high school. She was immediately hired as a Business Education teacher. “At the time, the program was called Distributive Ed., which consisted of Marketing classes, Job Co-op, and DECA, the business student organization. The name of this Career and Technical program evolved over the years to Marketing Education. The fact that I was hired was particularly sensitive as I was the first female to be hired into the Marketing program. There were concerns that a female teacher couldn’t handle the job Co-op portion, which involved working with businesses and student job placement. Looking back, all went well.” Carol explained.
1982 was to be a special year for Carol in that she not only began her teaching career but she also experienced a name change to Meyers that September. She married Bill Meyers on September 18th. in her hometown of Dyersville.
Throughout Carol’s teaching career, she primarily taught Marketing, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Introduction to Business, and Job Co-op. “A large part of my job involved being advisor for the DECA activities, which included time in community service projects, leadership opportunities, and State and National business competitions. I’ve travelled with students across the country, spending over 330 nights at various conferences with them throughout my career.” Carol explained.
In 2015, after devoting 33 years to teaching at W-SR, Carol retired. When asked what she enjoys about retirement she answered that she can do whatever, whenever she wants.
She mentioned that her husband retired that same year as well and they enjoy their cabin on the Mississippi, in Prairie du Chien. Additionally, they spend a couple of winter months on South Padre Island in Texas. Locally. she works out at Jazzercise in Waverly and enjoys lunches with a few of her girlfriends.
Carol and Bill have 2 daughters, Emily and Abby, that both graduated from W-SR. Emily and their grandson J.J., live in North Liberty, and Abby and her husband Adam, live in Dubuque. They all get together as often as possible.
“Through the job co-op placements and the DECA activities, I enjoyed providing opportunities for students to experience and practice life skills to benefit their future careers. I invested my heart and soul into my career and it’s rewarding to know that I made a difference in so many lives.” Carol said.