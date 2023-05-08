Dale Johnson graduated from Little Cedar Consolidated High School, a small school about 10 miles north of Osage, in 1952. He graduated with a total of eight other students in his class. After graduation, Dale enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, pursuing a degree with an emphasis on junior high education. After four years of classes, in 1956, Dale earned his bachelor’s degree. Shortly after graduation, Dale began teaching seventh and eighth grade language arts in Sheffield. His teaching days there were short-lived and after three years, he made the move to Waverly.
“I began teaching language arts at the Waverly Junior High, and as I recall, that was before the Waverly and Shell Rock schools merged.” Dale said.
“In those early years of my teaching career, Principal Jim McGrew was my ‘guiding light,’ if ever I had questions or concerns. It was much appreciated,” Dale noted.
The next several years proved to be busy for Dale. In addition to teaching every day, he took evening and summer courses for a few years, to study at Drake and the University of California at Santa Barbara. Additionally, he was able to wedge in the time to marry his significant friend, Sandra Bockholt, in 1962. Eventually, Dale transferred his hours from Drake and UCSB to UNI, where he continued his studies, to earn a master’s degree in education, in 1966.
After 39 years of teaching, with 36 years at W-SR, Dale decided to retire in ‘94.
Personally, I am always curious why a teacher chose teaching as a career, so I posed that question to Dale.
“I’d like to say that I chose teaching for some altruistic motive but that wouldn’t be true,” Dale explained. “My experiences with farm labor and construction work were less than rewarding, financially and otherwise. That tended to make teaching more attractive by default.”
The same year Dale retired from teaching, he attended Massage Therapy School in Stone City.
“I naively assumed those classes would be a breeze but I actually studied more than I did to get my bachelor’s degree,” Dale explained. “For the next 15 years I was a massage therapist in Waverly.”
As a parenthetical note to Dale’s Massage Therapy position, he was hired by Bill Taylor, a former seventh-grade student of his at Sheffield. Through both careers, Dale mentioned that he has gained life-long friends such as the Peterkas, the Montagues, and Jean Byl, to name a few. Further, he considers former students, Jerry Sale, Bill Meyer, Ron Rediske, and Bruce Knott, to be special friends as well.
Currently, Dale lives at Eisenach Village and enjoys playing bridge and attending Wartburg’s various musical activities.
“When I see former students, I realize how quickly time passes,” Dale said. “I am blessed for all of the wonderful people who have been a part of my life.”
Dale and Sandra have two children, Jennifer, and Jim, both of whom graduated from W-SR. Sadly, Sandra passed away in 2008.
Editor’s note: If you know of a retired teacher who served the community, who should be profiled, please email J.D. Francis at jdfranpaint@msn.com.