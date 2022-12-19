The nearest I can tell, after college graduation, Dave Sage is believed to be the only teacher who started his teaching career at W-SR and 38 years later retired from W-SR.
Dave’s kindergarten class was the first kindergarten class in Benington Township, Number 4, south of Denver in 1947.
“I remember it clearly, after those years I attended kindergarten through eighth grade, not one of those years did we have bathrooms, or even plumbing,” Dave recalled. “I don’t think there was even a half moon cut out on the outhouse door.”
In 1960, Dave graduated from East Waterloo High School, where they did have plumbing.
That same year, he attended University of Dubuque to earn a major in Social Studies. The year 1964 was a special year for Dave, as he not only graduated from the University of Dubuque, but within weeks of graduation, in August, he married the love of his life, Diane Sayers.
The following month, the newlyweds moved to Waverly after Dave was hired by the W-SR Principal Jim McGrew to teach history in the eighth and ninth grades.
In the summer months for the next few years, Dave attended UNI in Cedar Falls, to earn his master’s degree in political science. After six years of teaching junior high students, Dave moved to the newer high school building and taught 11th grade U.S. history.
“I taught the 8th grade History class at the junior high, and as it worked out, I taught many of those same students again, when they became 11th graders at the high school,” Dave said.
In the mid-eighties, Dave accepted an additional teaching assignment for a class called world culture, which consisted of African, Asian, and Latin American cultures. In 1989, he further added to an already “full plate,” an Environmental Ed class, assisting John Verdon. For the prior 16 years, Dave had been helping Verdon with the Rocky Mountain Alpine studies class.
“The Alpine studies class was a science class consisting of backpacking while studying geography and various plants and animals in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. I assisted John Verdon for two weeks in June and July, every summer for 16 years,” Dave explained.
Throughout Dave’s 38-year teaching career, he spent every one of those years in some form of coaching. Whether he was an assistant coach for junior high football and junior high wrestling, the high school cross-country coach, the track coach, or the assistant varsity wrestling coach, he was involved.
In 2002, Dave joined the “Old Boys Club,” which was a small group of teachers who all retired that year. Still, even after retirement, he assisted coaching track and field at Wartburg College, continued to sub-teach for several years, and around 2004, was elected to the W-SR school board.
“For several years, I helped at the Bremer County Museum, was a 25-year member of Kiwanis, and a 10-year board member of the Poor Farm, and since moving to Waverly, Diane and I have attended the Trinity (United) Methodist Church,” Dave added.
Not every day is work related in Dave’s retirement, as he and Diane enjoy traveling the U.S. in the front seat of their automobile. Dave and Diane have three children and two grandchildren who have graduated from W-SR. Further, they have three great-grandchildren enrolled at W-SR.
“I’d like to acknowledge Diane, for her support during my 38 years of teaching and coaching, as well as our 58 years of marriage,” Dave added. “She was always there.”