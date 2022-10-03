For young, Deanna Dumer, kindergarten must have been pretty persuasive. When she returned home after her first day of school, she told her mom that she was going to be a teacher one day.
“By first grade, I believed I wanted to be a teacher because I was so impressed with learning, beginning with simply learning how to read," Deanna said. "Further, I loved those red pencils my teacher, Sister Dorothy Ann, would use.”
Deanna took a large step towards that teaching goal when she graduated from DeSales Central High School in Ossian, Iowa, in 1960. Immediately after graduation she attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota. After completing her first year, she transferred to UNI to finish the rest of her education.
After completing four years of college, Deanna married Laverne Walvatne, a marriage of 58 years now. She made her first attempt at teaching in Hudson, Iowa in 1964.
“It seemed at first, I had a mountain to climb," Deanna recalled. "During my interview for the teaching position, the Superintendent explained that he wasn’t sure they would hire a female teacher.”
Deanna was hired to teach physics and junior high math. “I only taught for one semester in Hudson, as there was no maternity leave in those days,” Deanna explained.
From ‘65 through ‘67 Deanna taught chemistry, physics, and science at Dunkerton. In 1968 she taught Science and Math for the first semester at the LaPorte City Junior High and then took a maternity leave. From 1969 through 1975, Deanna taught at Waterloo Sacred Heart School, and Waterloo St. Mary’s teaching science, reading, and religion, and finished through ‘75 at the Corning Lab in Cedar Falls, performing air and water testing.
In August of ‘75, Deanna made the move to the W-SR school system, teaching general science, chemistry and occasionally, junior high science. She remained with W-SR for the next 28 years, until 2003.
“You can’t teach at one place for 28 years without having a special memory or two," Deanna explained. "I considered it very special when Mrs. Clipperton and I team-taught a science class together. I loved those science field trips to Rockford, the rivers, and the Wartburg Planetarium. We would take Science Club weekend trips to Chicago. I remember a trip to Boston, and Washington D.C., that Mrs. Fox and I received after a writing grant, and I especially enjoyed the chemistry class experiments.”
It’s always fun for me to ask what profession a teacher would have chose, if not teaching, and for Deanna, she would have been a nurse.
Deanna stays busy in retirement. After retiring in ‘03 she substitute taught for 6 years. Today, she is a Board of Director on the Elgin, Ia. Public Library Board, as well as the Elgin Historical Society.
“I mostly stay in touch with many of the former teachers via Facebook," Deanna shared. "It’s especially rewarding seeing former students and what they’ve become. Some lawyers, dentists, and some teachers.”
Deanna and her husband, Laverne, have four children, Jane, Neil, Kent, and Rich.