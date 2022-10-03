For young, Deanna Dumer, kindergarten must have been pretty persuasive. When she returned home after her first day of school, she told her mom that she was going to be a teacher one day.

“By first grade, I believed I wanted to be a teacher because I was so impressed with learning, beginning with simply learning how to read," Deanna said. "Further, I loved those red pencils my teacher, Sister Dorothy Ann, would use.”