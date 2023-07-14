Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.