Denise Hettinger grew up in Osceola, Iowa and attended Clarke Community School District. She graduated from high school in 1985. On the heels of graduation, Denise attended Iowa State University with an emphasis on Music Education. In 1990, she graduated from ISU, with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. Shortly after graduation from ISU, Denise was offered a Band Director position, fifth through 12th grade, in the Graettinger Community School District, in Graettinger, Iowa. Her decision to become a Band Teacher was based on a couple of different factors. First of all, she loved music and felt she had the talent for it, and secondly, the most influential people in her life were teachers.
"Aside from my parents, David Twombley, my middle-school band teacher, probably had the most influence in my life, in terms of a music career," Denise shared. "I still remember that night before my first day as a teacher. I was a bit anxious, but truthfully, the anxiety sort of melted away when I began to meet my students."
In 1993, Denise moved to the Dike-New Hartford school district to serve as the only music director for the sixth through 12th grade classes.
"Dike-New Hartford was a bit larger than the Graettinger school system, but I felt ready to accept the necessary challenges," Denise said.
I addition to her music classes, in 1994, Denise married her significant friend, Brian Graettinger, who, not by coincidence, had the same last name as the town she had recently left. Brian was a descendant of the original founders who owned the land and established the town and its name.
In 1997, Denise happened upon an ad in the Waterloo Courier requesting a part-time band instructor in the W-SR school district. She was aware of W-SR's band program, its great reputation, its respected teachers, its great community support, and the tradition of top-notch performing ensembles.
"I was a bit hesitant to apply for the part-time position, based on the pay decrease, but I took that "leap of faith" to be a part of the W-SR system," Denise said. "Everything worked out and the following year I accepted a full-time position with W-SR."
For the first six years, Denise worked at the high school, directing the ninth and 10th grade concert band, co-directing the marching band, directing the jazz band, and providing woodwind instruction. After six years, Denise transferred to the middle school, teaching the seventh and eighth graders, for the next 20 years.
After teaching in public schools for 33 years, 26 years at W-SR, Denise decided to retire in 2023.
"I am facing retirement knowing that since I was a preschooler, I will not experience a first day of school, either as a student or a teacher," Denise said. "I am looking forward to playing my clarinet, teaching privately, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends."
Denise considers musicians and music teachers to be a close-knit community and will cherish those memories, along with the memories of the interactions with her students.
"I am so proud of the W-SR school system and so happy I took that leap of faith," Denise said with a smile.
Denise and Brian have two children, Adam and Aryn, who both graduated from W-SR.