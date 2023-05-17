Dennis Peterka graduated from Yankton Senior High, in Yankton, South Dakota, as a part of the class of 1965. Fresh out of high school, Dennis enrolled at the University of South Dakota, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After four years, he graduated with the class of 1969. As a part of his summer months of high school and college, Dennis was a counselor and program director at Lewis and Clark Boy Scout Camp, along the Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton. As a part of that experience and working with young people, Dennis determined he wanted to be a teacher.
After graduation, Dennis began his teaching career in the fall of 1969 at Carroll Kuemper High School in Carroll, Iowa, teaching Art 1 to the juniors and Art 2 to the seniors.
“That first week of teaching, I was a bit scared,” Dennis said. “I was only a few years older than my students and I was unsure that I really learned anything in college. I have to admit, at the time, I questioned my existence in a classroom.”
Dennis taught at Carroll Kuemper for four years and then moved to Boone where he taught junior high and high school art. He was quick to say that Boone was where he met his future wife, Diane.
Dennis taught in Boone for three years before making the move to Waverly in 1976.
In that same year, Dennis received his M.A. in Art Education, from the University of Iowa. Aside from teaching art in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district, Dennis set aside enough time to marry Diane in June of 1978.
Dennis devoted the next 30 years to teaching art classes at W-SR as well as adjunct teaching at Wartburg College, mostly drawing and painting.
In 2006, he made the decision to retire.
I asked him of any special memory he could recall over those years.
“I really enjoyed getting to know the young students and their interests and personalities,” Dennis said. “I was fortunate enough to receive a six-week Fulbright grant entitled the Art of the Low Countries in Belgium and the Netherlands. I was also one of 16 teachers from across the U.S. chosen for the Marie Walsh Sharpe Teachers as Artists Program at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I couldn’t have imagined devoting my life to anything but teaching.”
In retirement, Dennis and Diane did a lot of traveling but sadly, Dennis lost Diane to a brief illness in August of ‘22.
“I’m not sure I will do much traveling any more,” Dennis said. “I work in my studio some to stay busy. I miss Diane so much.”
Dennis added that The Iowa Artisans Gallery in Iowa City represents his work.
“Some of my first students are over 70 years old now, which has me feeling a bit old myself,” he said. “I do use Facebook to stay in touch with my former students and former teacher colleagues as well.”
Dennis and Diane have one daughter, Jill, who is married to Thad Wilkins. They were two high school sweethearts who both graduated from W-SR.
Writer’s Note: If you are, or know a retired W-SR teacher that should be Featured, please call J.D. Francis at 319-230-6900