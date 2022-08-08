Beginning with the first day of kindergarten, school was the perfect fit for Denny Button. “I can say with honesty, from kindergarten through my senior year, I had wonderful teachers that truly meant something to me," Denny shared with a smile. "I really enjoyed my school years. In fact, so much so, that on my last day of high school in 1959, my buddy and I just hung around the school. We couldn’t bring ourselves to say goodbye to our school in Adel.”
After high school graduation, Denny attended State College of Iowa ( now UNI), majoring in Physical Education and additionally, played college football for the Panthers. After completing the necessary courses, Denny graduated mid-term in 1964. Soon, thereafter, he accepted a teaching and coaching position in Sumner and eventually accepted a position in Wapsie Valley.
Staying loyal to Bremer County, in 1969 Denny made the move to Waverly and began teaching physical education at W-SR. Further, he assisted in football as varsity line coach, as well as assistant track coach with Dave Sage.
“Admittedly, I was a bit wide-eyed that first few days of teaching at W-SR, but I was confident and eager to do the job.” Denny explained.
Doing the job was an understatement for Denny. He taught physical education every year for the next 29 years at W-SR. He was an assistant football coach for 14 years, head coach for 13 years, assistant track coach for 10 years and the Director of Athletics for 20 years. In his spare time, he managed to teach Driver’s Ed for several summers as well.
After devoting 29 years to the W-SR school system, Denny retired in 1998.
“In 1998, I gained a refreshing, new-found freedom when I retired. It’s hard to believe that’s been 24 years ago already. After about a year of retirement, I was pleased that George Miller offered me a part-time job at Miller True Value, to fill in the empty space of not working. I worked there for the next five years, until my wife, Judy, retired from CUNA. After she retired in 2003, we were able to begin traveling a little more often.” Denny explained.
Through the years, Denny’s been involved with the Exchange Club since its inception in Waverly. He and his wife, Judy, have been involved with the Missions Committee at Trinity United Methodist Church for quite some time now. Denny told me that as it relates to the church, he particularly enjoys leading the annual food drive in the fall. He said that during the pandemic he began playing Taps for the military funerals, having not been a veteran, he felt that was a way of honoring them.
“Staying active is important to Judy and I. We’ll swim at the “W,” take walks, or even ride on the bike trail.” Denny said.
I asked what he would have done as a career if not having done physical education. He said the Iowa Highway Patrol would have worked for him. Mercy, I’m glad he was a PE teacher!
“I enjoy seeing my students of yesteryear," Denny said. "I value those occasions. I try to stay in touch with the other teachers by going to the Senior Center for coffee on Tuesdays in Waverly.”
Denny and Judy, now married for 57 years, raised their family in Waverly as well. They have a son, Brian, who is the editor of Iowa Outdoors Magazine and a daughter, Jennifer, who taught English in Stafford, Va. Both of their children graduated from the W-SR school system in Waverly.