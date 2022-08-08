Beginning with the first day of kindergarten, school was the perfect fit for Denny Button. “I can say with honesty, from kindergarten through my senior year, I had wonderful teachers that truly meant something to me," Denny shared with a smile. "I really enjoyed my school years. In fact, so much so, that on my last day of high school in 1959, my buddy and I just hung around the school. We couldn’t bring ourselves to say goodbye to our school in Adel.” 

After high school graduation, Denny attended State College of Iowa ( now UNI), majoring in Physical Education and additionally, played college football for the Panthers. After completing the necessary courses, Denny graduated mid-term in 1964. Soon, thereafter, he accepted a teaching and coaching position in Sumner and eventually accepted a position in Wapsie Valley.