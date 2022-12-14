Diana Blake always loved school, so much so, that for entertainment, she used to play school as a child. She didn’t have to go far for that teacher influence either, as her mother was a teacher.
Diana graduated from Osceola High School in Osceola, Iowa, in 1959, a school now called Clarke Community High School. After graduation, Diana enrolled at Drake University in Des Moines, with a music major. By 1965, Diana graduated with a Master’s degree in music education.
“After graduation I had heard about a job opening at the Waverly-Shell Rock school system," Diana said. "I was told it was a top-notch school system and nice town as well.”
In August of ‘65, Diana accepted a position teaching music in the W-SR school system.
“I remember thinking those first few days of teaching, 'how did I ever get myself into this?' It was all so new to me.” Diana said.
Diana didn’t know then that she would spend the next 38 years at W-SR as a band teacher, working in all levels from grade five through 12, wherever she was needed. She treated every coming school year as new, exciting, and challenging.
In 2003, after 38 years, Diana retired, or at least considered herself retired. Some would argue that for Diana, her retirement years were not a whole lot different from her working years. She is still teaching oboe and bassoon students for W-SR, still directing the UNI New Horizon’s Band, and still plays in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo municipal bands. Further, she serves on the Waverly Public Library Board of Trustees, and is a member of the Rotary and Professional Employer Organization.
In retirement, Diana enjoys seeing her former students and sincerely hopes they have fond memories relating to music at W-SR.
“Many of my current friends are people I taught with, music colleagues I’ve worked with in various organizations, or currently play with in area bands," Diana shared. "Even in retirement, I still welcome that challenge.”