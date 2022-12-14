Diana Blake always loved school, so much so, that for entertainment, she used to play school as a child. She didn’t have to go far for that teacher influence either, as her mother was a teacher.

Diana graduated from Osceola High School in Osceola, Iowa, in 1959, a school now called Clarke Community High School. After graduation, Diana enrolled at Drake University in Des Moines, with a music major. By 1965, Diana graduated with a Master’s degree in music education.