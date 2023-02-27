Diane Grant attended Anthon High School in Anthon and graduated in 1961.
During her senior year, she apprenticed with Miss Madison’s Kindergarten class, as an early start to her teaching career. After graduating from Anthon High, Diane enrolled at Westmar College, in Lemars, with her major in elementary education.
Diane met her husband to-be, Darold Wolff, and they were married in 1963. Soon after, the newlyweds moved to Vermillion, South Dakota so Darold could attend USD for his Master’s program. In Vermillion, in 1965, Diane finished her elementary education degree.
“After graduation, I went to Manhattan, Kansas to attend a Headstart training program at K-State and eventually taught Headstart in Souix City, Iowa, in the summer of ‘66,” Diane said. “Not long after, Darold accepted a job, teaching in the biology department at Wartburg College and I was to interview with Mr. Dansdill, the Principal at Irving School, for an elementary education position. He took me to meet Superintendent, Glenn Brostrom, who had a contract all ready for me to sign. It wasn’t much of an interview, and as it turned out, Mr. Dansdill happened to have a home we were able to rent. It all came together pretty fast.”
For the next three years, Diane taught second grade at Irving. She credits Ruth Bomhoff, the other second grade teacher, for sharing her teaching skills.
In 1969, Diane and Darold made the decision to move to Corvallis, Oregon, so Darold could work on his PhD at Oregon State University. In the meantime, Diane resumed teaching first grade in Corvallis for the next two years.
In ‘71, the couple then moved back to Waverly and Diane taught first grade at South East School for the next three years. In ‘74, she switched to teaching kindergarten. In 1976, Diane switched to teaching first grade at West Cedar for the next six years, and finished her teaching career back to kindergarten until 2003.
After a total of 37 years of teaching, 35 years at W-SR, Diane retired in 2003.
Diane’s retirement years consist of primarily being a “stay at home” mom.
“Our daughter, Jenn, is a paraplegic from a tumor inside of her lower spine,” Diane said. “She did, however, complete her Master’s in Occupational Therapy and worked for several years at the Taylor clinic from her wheelchair. Our son, Jon, has been a PT for several years now and recently opened a Myofascial Release Clinic for chronic pain in Waverly.
“Living in Waverly, I often see many former students, most I still recognize, and some recognize me first. I tell Jenn and Jon whenever I see a former student, and they answer with, ‘did you teach the whole city of Waverly?’” Diane said.