In his own words, Eldon Armstrong explained to me that he grew up in a very poor farm family, near Minburn, Iowa. When he graduated from high school, it was imperative he seek out the most cost-effective college he could find.
After research, he decided on Iowa State Teacher's College, what we now know as the University of Northern Iowa.
In 1950, Eldon began his education and by 1954, he completed his four years of study and graduated in 1954. It was during his college career that Eldon developed a love of teaching.
“After graduating, I joined the Army for two years, spending a little over a year in Frankfurt, Germany, with the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters. In 1956, I was honorably discharged from the service and I accepted a teaching position in New Hartford," Eldon explained. He taught Industrial Arts, junior high science, English, and history for the next 10 years.
After a decade of teaching at New Hartford, Eldon achieved his master’s degree and accepted a teaching position at Garnavillo High School. That teaching term was to be short lived. Eldon had designs on moving closer to his in-laws and he’d heard the Waverly-Shell Rock school system had high marks, so after 1 year at Garnavillo, he and his wife, Karlyn, moved to Waverly. In 1967, he accepted a teaching position at W-SR, teaching a variety of courses relating to Industrial Arts.
“I spent one year teaching at the junior high and then changed jobs to Lutheran Mutual in the home office for three years," he said. "Around 1971, I was back teaching at the W-SR Senior High, and that would hold my attention in terms of employment, for the next 25 years, until I retired in 1996.”
I asked Eldon what he did for enjoyment in his retirement years. He said it was a "plateful" maintaining his acreage, and he used to do a lot of woodworking. He mentioned his wife was always busy as a guidance counselor at the Denver High School. She spent a lot of energy with the Bremer County Genealogy Society, and further, devoted time to the Bremer County Poor Farm Foundation. Sadly, Karlyn passed away in 2015.
“I’ve spent most of my time renovating our 100-year-old home, so we were coming up short for any free time. However, Karlyn and I both loved our separate endeavors,” Eldon said.
Everybody has that other employment direction they’ve considered and Eldon is no different. He said if he wouldn’t have become a teacher, he would have wanted to be a farmer.
Eldon and Karlyn raised five children in Waverly. Eric, and his twin brother Neal, Jay, Karl and Sara all graduated from the W-SR school system. Sadly, Eldon and his family recently lost Eric, in February of this year.
“The most common feeling I have in seeing a former student, is the fact that I just can’t recognize them after all of these years," Eldon said. "It’s rewarding to see that some of my students have grown to be successful. I do still get together over coffee with some of the other retired teachers. We’ve called ourselves the “Old Boys” club. The Waverly area has been good to me and my family and we enjoy being here.”
Writer’s Note: We thank Eldon for his service.