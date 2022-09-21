While growing up, school was a very important part of Ellen Perry’s life. She considered several of her teachers as being her idols, so it’s not surprising she set her sights on being a teacher.
Ellen went to school at Jefferson Community Schools in Jefferson, Iowa, where she graduated from high school in 1967.
After graduation, Ellen attended the University of Iowa for the next four years. In 1971, she graduated from U of I with a bachelor’s degree in secondary special education and psychology. Further, she took graduate courses at the University of South Dakota.
After earning her diploma, Ellen accepted a teaching position at Fort Dodge Senior High in 1971 and became their first Certified Special Education Teacher.
The year 1973 was to be the “year of change” for Ellen, particularly as it relates to her last name.
That year she married Dick Crayne (later divorced) and due to his job, they relocated to Sioux City, where she began teaching special ed. at Sioux City East High.
The following year, she began teaching at Le Mars Middle School, in LeMars, Iowa, for the next three years. By 1977, Ellen moved to Jefferson, Iowa, and began a five-year sabbatical from teaching, to raise their two children. By 1982, Ellen continued teaching Special Ed. at Jefferson Scranton Middle School, until 1990.
On the heels of another move, the family touched down in Waverly in 1990. That year, Ellen applied at Area Education Agency 267, (AEA 267) where she was immediately hired to teach Special Ed. at East High in Waterloo.
After completing that school year, she was transferred to the Dunkerton school system in ‘91. In the fall of ‘92, another transfer was in order and Ellen was transferred to the school system that would eventually take her to retirement.
She joined W-SR where she taught high school special education, co-taught English, family and consumer science, business, as well as social studies.
“I was really excited about the move to W-SR,” she said. “I was anxious to meet the new students and make connections with them. Looking back now, I have many special memories of the W-SR staff and administrators, along with the students and parents. I especially enjoyed teaching the paraeducators through the AEA-267.”
Ellen retired in 2013 after dedicating 20 years to the W-SR school system. In total, Ellen taught for 33 years.
I asked Ellen what she is doing in her retirement years and she gave me an answer I’ve heard before.
“Whatever I want to do,” she said. She volunteers at the Waverly Health Center and at Trinity United Methodist church, travels a bit, and spends time with family and friends.
“I especially enjoy seeing former students I taught,” she said. “It’s interesting to me the various directions and jobs they’ve chosen. They’ve become good citizens. I also stay in touch, on a regular basis, with former teachers.”
Ellen’s daughter, Allison, graduated from W-SR in 1995 and her son, Matt, graduated in ‘98. She also enjoys her 12-year-old granddaughter, Libby, when she can.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.