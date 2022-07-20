In 1949, Ford Motor Company introduced a new popular body style and that same year, Don Freeman graduated from Muscatine High School, in Muscatine, Iowa.
On the heels of his graduation, Don enrolled in Muscatine Junior College for the two-year course of studies.
It was handy for him to go to school there as his parents, Carl and Lucille, lived a few blocks from college and he could walk to classes and back.
He then enrolled at Wartburg College in his 1951-1952 junior year in keeping with his Lutheran affiliation.
He didn’t just pick one major. He took on Education, Biology and Social Studies. During that year, Don’s advisor strongly recommended he set his sights on becoming a teacher.
In the fall of his junior year, Don got a taste of how life can change, as he was drafted into the Army.
“I remember completing my basic training at Fort Bliss in Texas,” he said.
“While on leave and without a lot of time to spare, my beautiful girlfriend, Shirley, and I were married. We chose to get married on Christmas night in Muscatine in 1952. We’ve been married for 70 years now.”
The memories of that Chirstmas night wedding and the ensuing seven decades of life together made him smile warmly.
Don finished his two-year duty in the service and in 1954 he returned back to Wartburg to finish his senior year. In 1955 he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in social studies.
Later that year, Don accepted a teaching position, teaching world and American history and government at Strawberry Point High School. In the summer months he earned a master’s degree in social studies.
Don remained in Strawberry Point for five years before accepting a similar position at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1960.
As a part of his assignment with W-SR, Don had to become the advisor to the school yearbook. He was quick to tell me, he had no experience in yearbooks. As Don began explaining some of the inner windings that go into the yearbooks of 1960, I had to throw out a “penalty flag” on his table.
What he was telling me was fascinating as it relates to the procedures, the photography, the high school dark room and such. (I am going after his permission to tell that story completely in my “Wasn’t It Yesterday” column.)
In the fall of 1961, Don made the transition to a brand-new high school in Waverly, where he continued to teach classes in government.
“I believe it was around 1975, I met with a fellow teacher, John Verdon, about an idea of starting an environmental education class at W-SR," Don said. "We got together on that and basically 'team-taught' that newly created class." It was a one-semester course that was in ways, tied to the “Earth Day” movement.
“It seemed to us that the benefits were two-fold, a student could learn about the environment, and further, get out of the classroom and experience the environment,” he continued. “One day we might be in class, and the next day we might take a bus to collect water samples on the Cedar River. I do recall taking the students to the Waverly Sewage Plant to observe how the city of Waverly broke down human waste. It was a great class and John Verdon was a good partner.”
In 1989, Don retired from teaching after 34 years of dedication. He taught 29 of those years at W-SR.
Don and Shirley have enjoyed the 33 years of Don’s retirement by traveling and fishing trips to Ontario and such. Don is quick to tell me that at his age, over 90 years-old, they’ve down-shifted a bit but he still tries to meet for coffee with the other retired teachers.
Don and Shirley have four children, Craig, Pam, Steve, and Scott, all attended and graduated from W-SR.
Writer’s Note: We thank Don for his service, and my wife, Sue, and I, thank him and Shirley, for taking our 1976 wedding pictures, 46 years ago!