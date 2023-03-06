After reading the Cherry Ames student nurse book series, Gail Brocka briefly considered becoming a nurse. After consideration, she had her heart set on becoming a teacher. Her decision may have been made easier by the fact that her mother and grandmother were both teachers.
Gail graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1959. Shortly thereafter, she enrolled as an elementary education major at the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls. After her junior year of college, Gail added an additional course by way of marriage, when she married her friend, Glenn Fenneman, in 1962. Glenn had just graduated from Wartburg College and began teaching in Dunkerton.
That following year, Gail also began teaching fifth-grade language arts, in Dunkerton. After two years of teaching there, they moved to Waverly, where Gail taught third grade at Southeast school for the next two years.
“For the next several years, I decided to substitute teach until our daughters, Gretchen, and Laura, started school,” Gail said. “I did teach first grade for one semester in ‘72 in Shell Rock. Mrs. Fegley’s class had grown from 30 students to 39 so they split the class and I taught one of them.”
In the summer months, Glenn and Gail went to Colorado, where she earned her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Colorado, in 1970.
In 1976, Gail began teaching kindergarten at the Southeast school in Waverly, where she remained for the next 25 years.
Glenn and Gail’s two daughters both graduated from the W-SR school system.
In 2001, she retired after 32 years of teaching, not including her substitute teaching years.
In her retirement years, Gail enjoys reading, gardening, dancing, playing the piano, and following her grandchildrens' activities. She and Glenn love to travel, and particularly enjoy national figure skating competitions.
“I still enjoy our periodic get-togethers with the retired Southeast School staff,” Gail said. “In terms of former students, it’s rewarding to see how they have matured and become responsible adults.”
Gail always reflects on a sign that was placed over the doorway of the education building in Colorado.
“A person teaching a child, labors with God in his workshop,” it said.
“That sums up my idea and feelings of being a teacher all of those years,” Gail said.